Wed, July 01
Kingman city offices closed Friday, July 3

City of Kingman offices will be closed Friday, July 3, 2020 in observance of the Independence Day holiday. (Miner file photo)

Originally Published: July 1, 2020 1:16 p.m.

KINGMAN - City of Kingman offices will be closed Friday, July 3, 2020, in observance of the Independence Day holiday.

There will be no residential or commercial trash service on Friday. Thursday and Friday customers should put their cans out one day early, the city said in a news release.

Kingman Area Regional Transit services will not be available Friday, July 3 or Saturday July 4.

City aquatics facilities will be open Friday, July 3 and Saturday July 4, 2020, under their regular schedule listed on the city website.

“Parks team members have been working hard to provide safe facilities and will continue to follow and monitor that the CDC guidelines are being followed,” the city wrote about pools.

Information provided by City of Kingman

