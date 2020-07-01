OFFERS
Wed, July 01
Mohave Valley man arrested after allegedly making threatening statements

Keith Robert Beem (MCSO)

Originally Published: July 1, 2020 11:57 a.m.

KINGMAN – Keith Robert Beem, 47, of Mohave Valley, was arrested by the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office on Sunday, June 28 following reports that he allegedly broke into a residence and assaulted the occupant.

At approximately 7:15 a.m., deputies responded to a residence in the 1900 block of La Riata Road in Fort Mohave for a reported disturbance. Deputies arrived and met with the victim, who advised that Beem had broken into the residence and assaulted her before fleeing the scene in a white Nissan Sentra.

The victim also said that on a previous day, Beem had slashed her tires, brandished a firearm and made threats toward her. Deputies reportedly observed Beem’s vehicle traveling southbound on King Street and confirmed the license plate of the vehicle. A traffic stop was attempted, however, the vehicle reportedly continued without stopping.

According to law enforcement, Beem made several hand motions inside the vehicle and out of the driver’s side window indicating for the deputy to go around him. The vehicle came to a stop at a residence in the 1600 block of Vista Drive.

A “high-risk” traffic stop was conducted, as deputies were advised that Beem frequently carries a firearm. He complied with verbal orders and was detained.

A search of the vehicle reportedly revealed a 9mm handgun in the center console, and a records check revealed Beem to be a prohibited weapons possessor. Deputies also report locating several composition style notebooks containing vulgar and threatening statements directed toward the victim.

Beem was arrested on suspicion of felony first-degree criminal trespassing, criminal damage, possession of a weapon by a prohibited person and unlawful flight from law enforcement. He was booked into the Mohave County Adult Detention Facility. Additional charges may be filed pending further investigation.

Information provided by MCSO

State