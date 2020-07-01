Obituary | Davia Christianna Chilcoat

Davia Christianna Chilcoat, 34, of Kingman, Arizona, passed unexpectedly at home on June 23, 2020, from complications of Type 1 diabetes. She is survived by her sons, Soyer Odell Chilcoat and Mayson Thomas Chilcoat, both of Kingman; as well as her mother, Lisa Ann Linden, of Nashville, Tennessee (formerly of Kingman, Arizona); her grandparents, Tinnie and Percy Chilcoat of Kingman; and her brothers, Colt (Melissa) Chilcoat of Nashville, Tennessee (formerly of Kingman), and Trevor (Mariah) Van Meter of Asotin, Washington. Other surviving family members include her aunt, Robin Linden of Boise, Idaho; and Robin’s sons (Davia’s cousins), Kaylen Chavez of Las Vegas, Nevada, and Michael and Jacob Campbell of Boise, Idaho. She also leaves behind her uncle, Thomas Chilcoat of Flagstaff, Arizona; and her cousin, Kendra Chilcoat; along with her stepbrothers, Sam (Heather) Owens of Kingman, Jamie (Danni) Owens of Kingman and Derek Owens of Kingman. Other survivors include Darrell Van Meter of Boise, Idaho; and numerous members of the Van Meter and Nutt families of Kingman, Arizona and Boise, Idaho, respectively, in addition to members of the Linden, Meehan and DeLong families. Davia’s extensive network of friends and colleagues also mourn her loss.

Davia was preceded in death by her father, Ron Chilcoat; her grandfather, Harvey Linden; grandmother, Joan Linden; aunt, Beth Linden; and uncle, Rob Chilcoat.

Davia will be remembered for her sweet and sassy personality, along with her beautiful, independent spirit and her generous, loving heart. She was a friend to all those in need, including people and animals. Davia was a wonderful mother to her own children and a devoted foster mom to several others.

Davia was also a hardworking entrepreneur. She was a talented nail artist, massage therapist, and hair stylist, with her own salons, and she also founded and managed an internet store that provided crystals, candles and other products to her customers worldwide. She was a Reiki master and frequently donated her services without expecting anything in return.



A Type 1 diabetic since childhood, Davia was a supporter of the American Diabetes Association.

A Celebration in honor of Davia’s life will be held on Friday, July 3, 2020 at 2101 Buena Vista Drive, Kingman, Arizona.