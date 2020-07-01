OFFERS
Obituary | Jim Cornwall

Jim Cornwall

Jim Cornwall

Originally Published: July 1, 2020 8:53 a.m.

Jim Cornwall, 74, closed his shop for the final time June 24, 2020.

Born in Kingman, Arizona, but from the Big Sandy, his young life took him around the southwest including Blythe, California and Fairbanks, Arkansas, where he attended Lathrop High School. He was recognized as an outstanding student throughout his educational career. He earned his undergraduate degree from Arizona State University and completed his master’s degree at Northern Arizona University where he was honored with initiation into Phi Kappa Phi, an honor society. Additionally, one of his stories was chosen and published in the Annual NAU Literary Publication.

Education played a central role in most of his life. He taught at Owens School in Wikieup, Arizona. He taught seventh and eighth grade and also became principal. When he relocated to Kingman in 1979, he began his work at Mohave Educational Services, teaching job preparation to the students of KHS. One of the projects they worked on can still be seen in downtown Kingman, the Centennial “K.” He also worked to streamline the school district bidding process, saving millions of dollars for schools across Arizona. His second career of being an artisan and smith began in Wikieup. When he left Mohave Ed in 1992, he turned to full-time gunsmith work. When Jim died Wednesday, so did a valuable piece of Mohave County history.

A father of four, he instilled a strong moral compass, a passion for inquisition and the importance of integrity. He cherished his friends and family even though he was shy about expressing it. He wasn’t just one thing; he was thousands of things, among them, a writer, an artist, and a craftsman. He inspired many people to reach beyond themselves to achieve a higher goal. His inspiration will be carried in all of our hearts.

Preceded in death by his father, “Joe” Clay Franklin Cornwall; and sister-in-law, Kathy Cornwall. Survived by his wife, Becky Cornwall; children, Richard Cornwall (Meredith), Becky Reinig (Jamie), Sara Quinton (Neal), and Mary Kumjian (Andrew); grandchildren, Alexander Cornwall, Elizabeth Cornwall, Hayden Reinig, James Elza, Noah Quinton and Rebecca Kumjian; mother, Margie Cornwall; and siblings, Tom Cornwall, Leonard Cornwall (Lori) and Kay Williams (Roger).

A Celebration of Life will be held on Monday, July 6 from 4-7 p.m. at Metcalf Park located at 315 W. Beale St., Kingman, Arizona.

We will be observing social distancing guidelines. Masks are politely requested.

