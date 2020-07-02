OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Fri, July 03
Weather  54.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

ADOT predicts smooth sailing for Fourth of July

No construction or maintenance closures are scheduled along state highways, including Phoenix-area freeways, over the Independence Day weekend, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

No construction or maintenance closures are scheduled along state highways, including Phoenix-area freeways, over the Independence Day weekend, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

Originally Published: July 2, 2020 5:10 p.m.

Updated as of Thursday, July 2, 2020 6:35 PM

PHOENIX – No construction or maintenance closures are scheduled along state highways, including Phoenix-area freeways, over the Independence Day weekend, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

“No matter the destination, those with plans to travel during the current health situation should bring face coverings, be prepared to practice safe distancing and follow other guidelines,” the agency advised in a news release.

However, drivers should be prepared for slower traffic at times along northbound State Route 87 between Fountain Hills and Payson. A 13-mile stretch of northbound SR 87 approaching the SR 188 junction is narrowed to one lane due to damage to guardrail and fencing during the Bush Fire. ADOT also said heavy traffic is anticipated along other highways, including Interstate 17, during peak travel periods over the holiday weekend.

“Motorists should exercise caution due to extreme wildfire conditions,” ADOT wrote in the release. “Avoid pulling over and stopping in areas with grass and brush along highway shoulders since hot vehicle parts can ignite a fire. Take measures to prevent dragging trailer chains on highway pavement since just one spark can cause a fire.”

Drivers also should be prepared to slow down and merge safely when approaching or traveling through any existing work zones along state highways. Motorists should be ready for unscheduled closures due to crashes, disabled vehicles or other events such as wildfires. ADOT also advises packing extra supplies, such as drinking water, in case of stopped traffic.

ADOT and its contractors will not schedule any closures for construction or maintenance work from Friday morning, July 3, to late Sunday, July 5.

“Drivers also should focus on safe driving behaviors, including buckling up and obeying speed limits,” the agency wrote. “Check your vehicle, including tire pressure, before traveling. Never drive while impaired and don’t be a distracted driver. Eyes up, cellphone down.”

Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov, by calling 511 or through ADOT’s Twitter feed, @ArizonaDOT. When a freeway closure or other major traffic event occurs, ADOT’s free app available at ADOTAlerts.com will send critical information directly to app users in affected areas – where possible – in advance of alternate routes.

Information provided by ADOT

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

ADOT: No highway closures over Labor Day Weekend
No state highway construction closures over Thanksgiving weekend
ADOT working to keep state highways open during holidays
ADOT's present to motorists: No new road construction for the holidays
ADOT focuses on safety for Labor Day weekend
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State