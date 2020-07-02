OFFERS
Thu, July 02
AP Source: NFL cutting preseason in half, pushing back start

Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals may be facing a shortened NFL preseason with only two exhibition games – one home and one away – instead of four. (File photo courtesy of Margaret Bowles)

Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals may be facing a shortened NFL preseason with only two exhibition games – one home and one away – instead of four. (File photo courtesy of Margaret Bowles)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: July 2, 2020 12:59 p.m.

NEW YORK - The NFL will cut its preseason in half and push back the start of exhibition play so teams have more time to train following a virtual offseason made necessary by the coronavirus pandemic, a person with knowledge of the decision told The Associated Press.

The person spoke Wednesday on condition of anonymity because the league hasn’t announced that the preseason will be cut from four games to two.

The pandemic forced teams to conduct their entire offseason programs via videoconference. So, teams will be gathering together for the first time when training camps open July 28.

Minus the usual minicamps, on-field practices and in-person weight training from April to June, players’ conditioning won’t be what it normally is. So, eliminating the first week of preseason games Aug. 13-16 will give them more time to get fit.

Teams will now play exhibitions Aug. 20-24 and Aug. 27-31, with all 32 teams playing one home and one road game.

Most of those games will remain the same as originally scheduled, although some matchups in that second slate will have to be changed so every team gets a game at home.

The exhibition finales on Sept. 3 were also scrapped, giving teams more time to get ready for the regular season, which opens Sept. 10 with Houston at Kansas City.

There are no changes to the regular season schedule.

The league continues to draw up protocols, not only for COVID-19 mitigation but for ramping up practices during the first few weeks of training camp.

The annual Hall of Fame Game pitting Pittsburgh and Dallas on Aug. 6 was recently scrapped as the induction ceremonies were pushed back to 2021.

