OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Fri, July 03
Weather  54.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Kingman Miner July 2 Adoption Spotlight: Jeramy

Get to know Jeramy at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/jeramy and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)

Get to know Jeramy at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/jeramy and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)

Originally Published: July 2, 2020 5:07 p.m.

These are Arizona’s children. Whether he’s playing a game of UNO or drawing pictures, Jeramy’s personality always shines through. He loves playing and showing off his toys – especially his Ninja Turtles and Ninjago Legos. Get to know Jeramy and other adoptable children at kdminer.com/adoption.

Photo Gallery

June 2020: 30 children available for adoption in Arizona
Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Adoption Spotlight April 19, 2020: Daymiun
Adoption Spotlight April 1, 2020: Jacob
Kingman Miner May 1 Adoption Spotlight: Gauge
Adoption Spotlight Feb. 26, 2020: Matthew
Kingman Miner May 27 Adoption Spotlight: Christopher
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State