Kingman's Southside Park gets 4 new trees courtesy of Corvette Club

KINGMAN – Members of the Colorado River Corvette Club plant trees within their communities for Earth Day each year, and this year, planted four Modell Pine Trees at Kingman’s Southside Park, 974 Buchanan St.

Kingman, Bullhead and Lake Havasu cities have all received trees for past Earth Days courtesy of the club, as they are planted on a rotating basis between towns.

This year, 14 Corvettes and 23 members gathered for the event.

“Unfortunately, this year, as a result of COVID-19, the tree planting ceremony had to be postponed from April, the ‘official’ Earth Day for 2020, but that didn’t stop the commitment of the Corvette Club, which just rescheduled the date when it was ‘safe’ to all meet and participate in this annual event,” the club wrote in a news release.

The club was sure to thank Jerry Sipe of the Kingman Parks and Recreation Department for helping to coordinate the event.

“These trees will not only enhance the beauty of the area, but also to help preserve the environment, which is what Earth Day is all about,” the club wrote in a news release.

Information provided by the Colorado River Corvette Club