Mohave County COVID case count explodes

KINGMAN – It took about four weeks for Mohave County to record its first 100 cases of the coronavirus. It equalled that amount on a single day on Wednesday, July 1, when the Mohave County Department of Public Health announced 101 new COVID-19 cases.

It broke the record set the previous day, on Tuesday, July 1, when 87 new cases were reported.

The coronavirus also claimed three more local lives, including an adult age 80-89 from the Kingman service area. The other deaths were adults age 50-59 from Bullhead City, and age 90-plus from Lake Havasu City.

The county has now experienced 1,244 cases of COVID-19 and 83 deaths, with more than half of those cases logged since the beginning of June. County health officials have attributed the increase to increased testing as well as the general spread of the virus throughout the county.

Only eight of the cases reported Wednesday and four reported Tuesday were in the sprawling Kingman service area.

The Bullhead City service area, which includes Fort Mohave, continues to be the epicenter of the outbreak in Mohave County, logging 122 new cases in the two-day period. Bullhead has now had 613 cases and 26 deaths, while Kingman has experienced 323 cases and 44 deaths. Lake Havasu City has suffered 277 cases and 13 deaths, while 31 cases have been confirmed in the communities in the Arizona Strip.

According to the Arizona Department of Health Services, tests have been conducted on 11,156 county residents. Of the 8,562 tests for the actual virus, 8.8% have been returned positive, up from about 6.3% two weeks ago. Of the 2,594 serology tests, which determine only if an individual had the disease in the past, 3.3% have been positive.

Statewide, AZDHS was reporting 3,333 new cases and 37 deaths on Thursday, July 2, as the state continues to experience a surge. The state’s case count grew to 87,425 cases with 1,757 deaths, up from 60,000 cases and 1,463 deaths eight days previously.

Nationwide, Reuters was reporting more than 2.7 million cases and nearly 129,000 deaths on Thursday.

The Kingman service area includes Kingman, New-Kingman/Butler, Chloride, Valentine, Meadview, Wikieup, Yucca, White Hills, Hackberry, Peach Springs, Dolan Springs, Golden Valley, Hualapai tribal areas, Oatman and Valle Vista.

For some people, the coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, or no symptoms at all. For others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

The vast majority of patients recover. According to the World Health Organization, people with mild illness recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe illness may take three to six weeks to recover.

To curtail the spread of the coronavirus, public health officials recommend maintaining a distance of 6 feet from others, washing hands thoroughly and frequently, and wearing a mask in public to protect others when social distancing isn’t possible.