Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Fri, July 03
Mohave County Supervisor Angius says she had COVID-19

Mohave County Supervisor Hildy Angius says she contracted and recovered from COVID-19. (Miner file photo)

Mohave County Supervisor Hildy Angius says she contracted and recovered from COVID-19. (Miner file photo)

mugshot photo
By Miner Staff
Originally Published: July 2, 2020 6:08 p.m.

KINGMAN – During a radio interview with KNTR radio on Thursday, July 2, Mohave County District 3 Supervisor Hildy Angius said she tested positive and recovered from COVID-19.

“It was very easy for me,” Angius said in the interview, but acknowledged that the disease impacts different people in different ways.

Angius is 61 years old and in good health, she said.

The virus didn’t even put her to bed, she said, and is definitely not an automatic “death sentence.”

Angius said she felt a little run down, had a mild fever and scratchy throat, and lost her sense of taste and smell. While at a doctor’s office, she was tested for the coronavirus and the result was positive.

Upon learning that, Angius followed all the instructions of the Mohave County Department of Public Health by self-isolating, and is now finishing the whole process, she said.

“I just went through all of this,” Angius said, describing the Public Health staff working on her case as nice but overworked.

Angius said the county did a good job informing people about the risk associated with COVID-19 and emphasized everyone is responsible for their own health. “It is a very trying time,” she said.

