Obituary | Chester “Chet” Klemans
Chet was born on June 11, 1951 in Crawfordsville, Indiana. His mother and two sisters are still in that area. Chet passed away on June 20, 2020 at 6:20 pm. Chet lived in California for a time, where he worked as a roofer. From there, he moved to Bullhead City, where he worked in construction and as a bartender.
The last 20 years Chet lived in Kingman, Arizona in the apartment behind Big O Tires. He was a frequent visitor to Walgreen’s and the Dambar, where he had his own seat back by the bar.
Chet was very proud because he was in the United States Army as a paratrooper in Vietnam – Cambodia as a participant. He loved to tell stories and those that got to know him saw his big heart.
Chet was a P.I.T.A, but will be missed by many. He always wanted to go to the “next level,” so God took him there.
Chet see ya. O.K. – V.M.B
