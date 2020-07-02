OFFERS
Obituary | Chester “Chet” Klemans

Chester “Chet” Klemans

Originally Published: July 2, 2020 6:03 p.m.

Chet was born on June 11, 1951 in Crawfordsville, Indiana. His mother and two sisters are still in that area. Chet passed away on June 20, 2020 at 6:20 pm. Chet lived in California for a time, where he worked as a roofer. From there, he moved to Bullhead City, where he worked in construction and as a bartender.

The last 20 years Chet lived in Kingman, Arizona in the apartment behind Big O Tires. He was a frequent visitor to Walgreen’s and the Dambar, where he had his own seat back by the bar.

Chet was very proud because he was in the United States Army as a paratrooper in Vietnam – Cambodia as a participant. He loved to tell stories and those that got to know him saw his big heart.

Chet was a P.I.T.A, but will be missed by many. He always wanted to go to the “next level,” so God took him there.

Chet see ya. O.K. – V.M.B

