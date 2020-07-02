Obituary | Elix LeFon Beale

Elix LeFon Beale, husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, was born on July 13, 1947 in Hastings, Nebraska.

He died in his home of cancer on June 1, 2020. He is preceded in death by his parents, John P. Beale and Della May LeMay; and two youngest children, Seth Bryson Beale and Elizabeth LeAnne Beale.

Elix leaves behind his wife, Betty Beale; two sons, Elix L. (Lef) Beale Jr. (Randi) and Richard P. Beale; two stepchildren, Shawn Traxler (Shawn) and Renee Horgan (Andrew); his brother, John Beale; sister, Patricia Coffee; and extensive extended family.



Elix had a passion for fast cars, hunting, fishing and golf. He was known around town through golf, softball and his extraordinary ability on the pool table.

Elix worked in Kingman in car sales. He built his legacy with coworkers and repeat customers around his honest methods.

It is said that many respected local salesmen honed their skills working with Elix.

Memorial service will be held Saturday. July 11, 2020 from 4-6 p.m. at 2548 Sandstone St. Kingman, Arizona, 86401.