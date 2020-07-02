OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Fri, July 03
Weather  54.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Obituary | Elix LeFon Beale

Elix LeFon Beale

Elix LeFon Beale

Originally Published: July 2, 2020 6:02 p.m.

Elix LeFon Beale, husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, was born on July 13, 1947 in Hastings, Nebraska.

He died in his home of cancer on June 1, 2020. He is preceded in death by his parents, John P. Beale and Della May LeMay; and two youngest children, Seth Bryson Beale and Elizabeth LeAnne Beale.

Elix leaves behind his wife, Betty Beale; two sons, Elix L. (Lef) Beale Jr. (Randi) and Richard P. Beale; two stepchildren, Shawn Traxler (Shawn) and Renee Horgan (Andrew); his brother, John Beale; sister, Patricia Coffee; and extensive extended family.

Elix had a passion for fast cars, hunting, fishing and golf. He was known around town through golf, softball and his extraordinary ability on the pool table.

Elix worked in Kingman in car sales. He built his legacy with coworkers and repeat customers around his honest methods.

It is said that many respected local salesmen honed their skills working with Elix.

Memorial service will be held Saturday. July 11, 2020 from 4-6 p.m. at 2548 Sandstone St. Kingman, Arizona, 86401.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Obituary | Steve O. Hurd
Obituary | Lesley “Joe” Holtzen
Obituary | Richard L. Hanson Sr.
Obituary | Robert Printup
Obituary: John Wilburn Wade

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State