Obituary | Elix LeFon Beale
Elix LeFon Beale, husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, was born on July 13, 1947 in Hastings, Nebraska.
He died in his home of cancer on June 1, 2020. He is preceded in death by his parents, John P. Beale and Della May LeMay; and two youngest children, Seth Bryson Beale and Elizabeth LeAnne Beale.
Elix leaves behind his wife, Betty Beale; two sons, Elix L. (Lef) Beale Jr. (Randi) and Richard P. Beale; two stepchildren, Shawn Traxler (Shawn) and Renee Horgan (Andrew); his brother, John Beale; sister, Patricia Coffee; and extensive extended family.
Elix had a passion for fast cars, hunting, fishing and golf. He was known around town through golf, softball and his extraordinary ability on the pool table.
Elix worked in Kingman in car sales. He built his legacy with coworkers and repeat customers around his honest methods.
It is said that many respected local salesmen honed their skills working with Elix.
Memorial service will be held Saturday. July 11, 2020 from 4-6 p.m. at 2548 Sandstone St. Kingman, Arizona, 86401.
- Kingman Mayor to issue proclamation requiring face masks
- Bullhead City logs all new cases reported Monday, June 29
- COVID-19 surge continues in Mohave County
- Obituary
- Kingman, Golden Valley residents arrested on alleged drug charges
- Kingman Mayor Jen Miles issues proclamation requiring face coverings
- Kingman 4th of July fireworks: The show will go on
- City pools, splash pad to remain open
- Obituary
- COVID-19 claims 3 lives in Bullhead City
- Bullhead bearing brunt of virus
- National Guard called to Kingman
- Kingman Mayor to issue proclamation requiring face masks
- Mohave County: Growth in COVID-19 cases is ‘alarming’
- Obituary
- Mohave County health director says ‘community spread’ responsible for virus surge
- Monsoon Season: 2020 Kingman monsoon conditions up in the air
- Kingman to join in nationwide protests
- 2 children, ages 4 and 11, killed in Golden Valley fire Wednesday, June 2
- An adult age 30-39 dies of COVID-19 as Mohave County case count clears 400
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: