Protest of face-covering proclamation set for Friday, July 3 in Kingman

KINGMAN – A group set to protest Mayor Jen Miles’ proclamation requiring that masks be worn when entering establishments in Kingman will gather from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, July 3 in front of the City Complex at 310 N. Fourth St.

Event organizer Bridget Langston claims face coverings are not only useless, but dangerous. She said all that masks accomplish is depleting oxygen, and that other health problems can arise from breathing in one’s carbon dioxide all day long.

Then there’s the issue Langston sees with the proclamation itself. If the mayor can take such action, Langston wonders “where would her power stop?”

“It’s tyrannical, it’s unconstitutional, and, of course, we’re not happy,” Langston said. “The businesses, the stores, now they’re kind of stuck; it’s a very strange situation. We’re not happy, and we want to let her know we’re not happy.”

Langston said the group set to protest will be looking for the scientific justification behind the proclamation.

“We need some science and data to back this draconian measure up,” she said. “We’ve got (science and data) to show that what she’s doing is wrong.”

To curtail the spread of the coronavirus, public health officials recommend maintaining a distance of 6 feet from others, washing hands thoroughly and frequently, and wearing a mask in public to protect others when social distancing isn’t possible.