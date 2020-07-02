Rants and Raves | July 3, 2020
Originally Published: July 2, 2020 4:14 p.m.
Most Read
- Kingman Mayor to issue proclamation requiring face masks
- Bullhead City logs all new cases reported Monday, June 29
- COVID-19 surge continues in Mohave County
- Obituary
- Kingman, Golden Valley residents arrested on alleged drug charges
- Kingman Mayor Jen Miles issues proclamation requiring face coverings
- Kingman 4th of July fireworks: The show will go on
- City pools, splash pad to remain open
- COVID-19 claims 3 lives in Bullhead City
- Bullhead bearing brunt of virus
- National Guard called to Kingman
- Mohave County: Growth in COVID-19 cases is ‘alarming’
- Mohave County health director says ‘community spread’ responsible for virus surge
- Monsoon Season: 2020 Kingman monsoon conditions up in the air
- Kingman to join in nationwide protests
- 2 children, ages 4 and 11, killed in Golden Valley fire Wednesday, June 2
- An adult age 30-39 dies of COVID-19 as Mohave County case count clears 400
