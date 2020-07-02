Supervisors reject health director’s call for mandatory masks

KINGMAN – The Mohave County Board of Supervisors Thursday, July 2 rejected Mohave County Public Health Director Denise Burley’s recommendation to require the public to wear face masks in businesses in unincorporated areas of Mohave County.

The mayors of the county’s three cities – Kingman, Lake Havasu City and Bullhead City – have already issued proclamations making masks mandatory.

“I would ask the county to consider issuing their own proclamation requiring wearing masks in the community,” Burley told the board. “I think it’s important.”

There’s a growing body of evidence that wearing face masks works well as a safety measure against COVID-19, she added.



Still, “it’s not a replacement for social distancing, staying home when you are sick and good hygiene,” Burley said, describing all the tools in the box to reduce the transmission of the virus.

As of July 2, face masks are mandatory within the Mohave County Public Health Department offices in an attempt to protect staff and set a good example.

“We want to serve as a role model for the community,” Burley said.

Chairwoman Jean Bishop opened a discussion, asking her colleagues how they feel about requiring face masks countywide, or perhaps only in the county facilities for both employees and visitors.

“Mohave County is such a large and diverse area,” said District 1 Supervisor Gary Watson. “Most of the commerce happens in the cities and most of the county buildings are located within the three municipalities.”

He suggested a motion to require masks in the county buildings and received support from District 3 Supervisor Buster Johnson.

Supervisors Hildy Angius, District 2, and Ron Gould, District 5, voted against the motion that carried 3-2. Angius has recovered from COVID-19 (see story this page).

The mask requirement relates to all employees who deal with the public or who are not able to maintain a safe distance from others at work.