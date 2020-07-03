Mohave County reports 89 new COVID-19 cases

KINGMAN – Another 89 cases of COVID-19 in Mohave County were reported by county health officials the evening of Thursday, July 2.

The Bullhead City and Lake Havasu City service areas continued to bear the brunt of the outbreak, with 46 and 31 new cases respectively. There were 10 new cases in the Kingman service area, and two new cases in the Arizona Strip.

It marked the second-most cases ever recorded in a single day in the county. Nearly 300 new cases have been confirmed in the three-day period from Tuesday, June 30 through Thursday. Mohave County has now experienced 1,317 cases and 83 deaths since the first case was confirmed on March 24. The recent surge is attributed to increased testing and the increased spread of the virus throughout the county.

The new Kingman cases include three each in the 20-29 and 60-69 age ranges, and two each in the 30-39 and 40-49 age brackets. Kingman has now had 330 cases and 44 deaths.

Bullhead City, which includes Fort Mohave, has suffered the most cases in the county with 652 cases and 26 deaths. Lake Havasu has had 302 cases and 13 deaths, while 44 cases have been confirmed in the communities in the Arizona Strip. The county is reporting that 424 residents have recovered from COVID-19.

The average age of all cases in Mohave County is now 49.2 years, while the average age of the deceased is 78.6 years, according to data compiled by the county health department.

The Arizona Department of Health Services, where COVID-19 data on Mohave County differs from county compilations, was reporting in its daily update Friday, July 3 that 247 new tests resulted in 94 positive cases in Mohave County. The county’s overall positive test percentage has now increased to 9.1%.

Statewide, AZDHS was reporting 4,433 new cases and 31 more deaths the morning of Friday, July 3. Arizona has now suffered 91,858 cases, an increase of about 70,000 since the beginning of June. The increase forced the closure of bars, gyms, waterparks and movie theaters by Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey last week.

Nationwide, Reuters was reporting nearly 2.8 million positive cases and 128,906 deaths on Friday morning.

The Kingman service area includes Kingman, New-Kingman/Butler, Chloride, Valentine, Meadview, Wikieup, Yucca, White Hills, Hackberry, Peach Springs, Dolan Springs, Golden Valley, Hualapai tribal areas, Oatman and Valle Vista.

For some people, the coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, or no symptoms at all. For others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

Most patients recover. According to the World Health Organization, people with mild illness recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe illness may take three to six weeks to recover.

To curtail the spread of the coronavirus, public health officials recommend maintaining a distance of 6 feet from others, washing hands thoroughly and frequently, and wearing a mask in public to protect others when social distancing isn’t possible. Masks are now mandatory when entering businesses in the City of Kingman.