Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Sat, July 04
Mohave County plans for pandemic election

Mohave County Supervisor Buster Johnson of District 3 expressed concern about the upcoming primary election on Aug. 4 during the supervisors’ June 15 meeting. (Photo by Agata Popeda/Kingman Miner)

By Agata Popeda | AgaPopeda
Originally Published: July 4, 2020 5:46 p.m.

KINGMAN – With COVID-19 cases spiking in Mohave County, Supervisor Buster Johnson of District 3 expressed concern about early voting that starts Wednesday, July 8 for the Aug. 4 primary election.

“Do we have everything in place” to make voting safe, he asked, specifying sanitization plans. “Do we have supplies available for the early voting crowd?”

Mohave County Public Health Director Denise Burley said she equipped the Elections Department with masks.

County Elections Director Allen Tempert said his team will follow whatever guidelines the state has at the time of election, both for early voting and election day.

He emphasized that the measures being taken so far are not mandatory.

“PPE (personal protection equipment) supplies are hitting the door this week,” Tempert said, crediting the secretary of state’s office for the shipment.

The department will receive hand sanitizer, masks and face shields.

Plus, poll workers are planning to wear rubber gloves, Tempert said.

He also mentioned the use of “personal disposable marking devices,” – a pen and a Q-tip – to sign in electronically.

The pen can be thrown away or kept as a souvenir, he noted.

Tempert said the state did a “pretty good job” supplying his department.

