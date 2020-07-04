Health director: Younger residents responsible for surge in COVID cases in Mohave County

KINGMAN – The increased spread of COVID-19 in the community can be attributed to family celebrations and events that bring together family, friends and cohorts, Mohave County Public Health Director Denise Burley told the county board of supervisors on Thursday, July 2.

She particularly targeted individuals age 20 to 50 years old, urging those people to stay home and avoid socializing.

“We need their help to reduce or better yet stop the spread of the virus,” Burley said.

While the symptoms of younger victims might be mild, Burley said, those who they infect might be less fortunate.

Supervisor Buster Johnson of District 3 inquired if it is true that some COVID patients refused to cooperate with the Mohave County Public Health Department in terms of sharing their contacts.

Burley admitted that is the case and in such instances MCDPH can only plead with them to get in touch with their contacts directly, and hope for the best.



“It’s not the vast majority, by any stretch,” she added.

An issue of events for 50 people and more returned, with Burley asking the board how to proceed with such gatherings on county properties.

An annual July Republican picnic at county-owned Hualapai Mountain Park was brought up as an example. Political events, as they are protected constitutionally, will continue, Burley said, but hopefully with safety measures in place.

The picnic is scheduled to be held outdoors, which is a benefit, Burley said.

Deputy County Attorney Ryan Esplin clarified that, according to the governor’s order, all public events will still have to be approved by the county or the city they take place in. He said all events can be brought before the board of supervisors, but ones likes the Republican picnic could go through the Public Works Department for authorization.

Supervisor Hildy Angius of District 2 disagreed that approval is required for the picnic.

“In the executive order political events are exempt,” Angius said and spelled the word “exempt” out loud. “We have reserved this a year ago.”

Esplin replied she is correct about the political events being protected by the order but said the picnic is set to take a place at a “limited forum,” a space that the county can regulate with certain restrictions.

“I wouldn’t be having this discussion if the event was to take place in the incorporated county area,” Esplin said. “For example, if the event took place at someone’s property.”

He added that the Hualapai Mountain Park as a park with an entry fee is not a traditional public forum and the county might want to control such areas.

Angius said she will consult the Governor’s office on the matter of the picnic and its planned location and will report back to the board.