Kingman City Council to consider rezone requests

KINGMAN – Kingman City Council will consider rezone requests related to the Rancho Santa Fe Traffic Interchange project, in addition to downtown improvement measures, at its virtual meeting set for 5 p.m. Tuesday, July 7.

The remodel of Kingman fire station 2, 1605 Harrison St., requires a contract amendment. During the initial phases of construction, the agenda notes it was found that additional storage rooms could be added to the addition that could house both station and EMS supplies. The station currently utilizes three steel storage containers, but will no longer have to do so with the additional rooms. While the new rooms will need funding at approximately $6,744, those monies are already accounted for, with the agenda noting that no additional funding is necessary for the contract adjustment.

In other business, approximately $160,000 already approved for playground equipment at Cecil Davis Park and Firefighter’s Memorial Park could be transferred over to fiscal year 2020-21.

Council could also designate the financial services director as the applicant agent for the Arizona Public Assistance Program.

In other matters, council could expand the Façade Improvement Program implemented in 2019. Staff recommends additional funding, as well as increasing the amount of money matched by the city, and making all small businesses in the city limits eligible for the program.

Council will also discuss the parklets/pedlets program. Staff recommends an incentive program that if approved would include 50/50 matching funds from the city, in addition to consultation services from a local architect for participants.

A number of items relate to the Rancho Santa Fe Traffic Interchange project.

Council could approve a minor amendment to the Kingman General Plan by adopting the Rancho Santa Fe Gateway Master Plan. The plan proposes to eliminate areas designated as intermediate density residential and reduce areas designated for medium density residential, parks/open space and neighborhood commercial. Areas designated for community commercial, light industrial and manufacturing industrial would then be increased. The area in question, approximately 1,323 acres, is located north of Interstate 40 and east of the Vista Bella area.

“The Rancho Santa Fe Parkway is envisioned as providing an alternative direct access route to the Kingman Airport and Industrial Park to and from I-40 once the interchange is completed,” the agenda notes. “The vision would be to provide additional infrastructure for both industrial uses as well as commercial and residential land uses. The development of the area will also provide an opportunity to mitigate some of the drainage issues in this area.”

Another item is a request from KTH Consulting, Sunbelt Development, JBS Investments and Lee E. and Gail M. Bruno to rezone certain property located in the Rancho Santa Fe Gateway Master Plan. The properties total 1,248 acres and are located north of Interstate 40 and east of Vista Bella. Due to community input, additional residential zoning could be added to the area.

Yet another rezone request, this one from KX Ventures, LLC and Kingman Hospital Inc., will be considered by council. Requested is a rezone of four parcels of land in relation to Kingman Crossing Boulevard. The site is generally bounded by I-40 on the south, Santa Rosa Drive on the north, Wagon Wheel Drive on the east, extending to approximately 640-feet east of N. Sage Street.



Council could also designate 1,813 acres of land, known as Phase 2 at the Kingman Airport and Industrial Park, as surplus property. That action is required in order to proceed with future sales of the land, which according to the agenda, would support the Rancho Santa Fe project.

Lastly, department reports will see discussion on a City of Kingman building code report, and a murals incentive program for downtown commercial property and business owners.



In-person attendance to the meeting is suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Those wishing to submit public comments are instructed to contact the City Clerk’s Office no later than 9 a.m. Tuesday, July 7. Comments can be submitted at cityclerk@cityofkingman.gov or by dropping them off at the clerk’s office at 310 N. Fourth St. They can also be mailed to the clerk’s office.

Members of the public can watch or listen to the meeting live on Channel 4 or at the city’s YouTube page, https://bit.ly/2MRgaKW.