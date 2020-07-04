Kingman COVID cases rising more slowly than rest of the county

KINGMAN – There were 118 new cases of COVID-19 in Mohave County on Thursday and Friday, July 2-3, but only 12 of the cases were in Kingman, where the number of new cases has been declining.

The Bullhead City service area continues to suffer the most, with 67 new cases of the virus reported Thursday and Friday. The number of new cases in Kingman has fallen from 147 cases and 20 deaths in May to 94 cases and 13 deaths in June.

Mohave County has now experienced 1,346 coronavirus cases, and 83 deaths, and most of them came recently, with more than 400 cases reported since Tuesday, June 30. County health officials have attributed the surge to increased testing as well as the increased spread of the virus in the communities.

Bullhead City leads the county with 652 cases and 26 deaths, while Kingman has experienced 334 cases and 44 deaths. There have been 308 cases and 13 deaths in the Lake Havasu City service area, and 33 cases in the communities in the Arizona Strip. The county is reporting that 424 residents have recovered from COVID-19.

According to the Arizona Department of Health Services, 11,553 tests have been conducted on county residents. Of the 8,886 tests conducted for the actual virus, 9.2% of the individuals have tested positive for the virus.

Of the 2,667 serology tests, which determine only if the individual had the virus in the past, 3.3% have been positive.

Of the 103 new tests for the virus on county residents reported by AZDHS on Saturday, 16 cases of the virus were confirmed.

Statewide, AZDHS reported 2,695 new cases and 17 more deaths on Saturday, July 4. Nearly 95,000 Arizonans have contracted the disease and 1,805 died, an increase of about 70,000 cases since the beginning of June.

Nationwide, Reuters was reporting nearly 2.9 million confirmed cases and almost 130,000 deaths on Saturday afternoon.

The Kingman service area includes Kingman, New-Kingman/Butler, Chloride, Valentine, Meadview, Wikieup, Yucca, White Hills, Hackberry, Peach Springs, Dolan Springs, Golden Valley, Hualapai tribal areas, Oatman and Valle Vista.

