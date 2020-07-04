Kingman Farmers Market moves
Updated as of Saturday, July 4, 2020 6:23 PM
KINGMAN – The Kingman Farmers Market is now at a new location. In a news release Friday, July 3, market officials announced the Saturday markets will now be held at 210 E. Beale St., the empty lot by St. Vincent De Paul.
The market is held each Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon through October, plus twice in November and once in December. It features home-made and hand-crafted crafts and baked goods, local produce, live music and a variety of vendors.
The location change was effective Saturday, July 4. The market was previously held at the Thunder-Rode Events Center. No reason was given for the change.
For more information call 580-595-0770 or visit www.kingmanfarmersmarket.org.
