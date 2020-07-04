Kingman Miner July 5 Adoption Spotlight: Johnathan and Patricia

Aaron is athletic and likes playing football, basketball and soccer or simply going for a walk. He is easy to talk to and opens up quickly, especially over a great slice of pizza. Get to know Aaron at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/aaron-w and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.

These are AZ’s children: Abigail is a sweet-natured, helpful child. She loves to be creative – from arts and crafts to making slime. When Abigail grows up, she hopes to be a large animal vet. Get to Abigail at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/abigail and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.

These are AZ’s children: Aiden likes soccer, swimming, LEGOS and videogames! He gravitates towards stuffed animals and has a favorite stuffed animal, by the name of “Slush” he brings everywhere. When Aiden is not engaging in outdoor activities, you will often find him on his tablet, navigating his way through a videogame. Get to know Aiden at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/aiden-0 and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.

These are AZ’s children: Meet courageous, loving, silly Alexis. He loves singing songs by his favorite band, Maroon 5, talking on the phone with his friends and making people laugh. He also has a fondness for cowboy boots and blazers. Get to know Alexis at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/alexis and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.

These are AZ’s children: Angel is a thoughtful, sociable girl with a killer sense of humor and a passion for fashion. She loves swimming, volleyball, and Mexican food – especially Rubio’s chicken salad. A country music enthusiast, she dreams of seeing Kane Brown perform. Get to know Angel at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/angel-c and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.

These are AZ’s children: Carlos loves to be outside and likes to splash in the pool. He also enjoys helping with chores around the house – especially if there is a vacuum involved. Get to know Carlos at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/carlos-0 and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.

These are AZ’s children: Connor’s favorite thing about school is recess and Math Lab. When he’s not working hard at school, Connor enjoys building with Legos, playing Mine Craft and going camping. When dinnertime rolls around, Connor is happiest eating his favorite foods: Burgers and Ice Cream! Get to know Connor at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/connor and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.

These are AZ’s children: Dakota (a.k.a. DJ) is an intelligent, creative, active boy with quite the sense of humor and a huge personality. He dreams of becoming an inventor and joining the Marines when he grows up. Get to know Dakota at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/dakota and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.

These are AZ’s children: Demetre enjoys watching TV shows like “Yo Gaba Gaba,” “Teletubbies,” “Frozen,” and “Cars”. Get to know Demetre at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/demetre and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org. #NationalAdoptionMonth

These are AZ’s children: Jacob has a great sense of humor and loves drawing pictures, watching YouTube videos and collecting cool images of his favorite cartoon characters. His favorite show is PJ Masks and his favorite movie is Kung Fu Panda 2. Jacob is full of creativity and loves to write stories about his favorite characters! Get to know Jacob at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/jacob-l and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.

These are AZ’s children: Jaiden is an energetic, charming boy who loves soccer and dogs – especially puppies. In his free time, he likes to play Legos and dreams of going to Legoland someday. Get to know Jaiden at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/jaiden and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.

These are AZ’s children: If Jason was given three wishes, he would wish for a forever family, the ability to build a magical homeless shelter, and have an infinite amount of money. Get to know Jason at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/jason and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org. #NationalAdoptionMonth

These are AZ’s children: Jason and Brian are identical twins, but Jason likes to point out he is older by two minutes. They are both bright, inquisitive boys who like to joke and laugh. One’s a little more country and the other’s a little more rock ‘n’ roll! Get to know Jason and Brian at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/jason-brian and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.

These are AZ’s children: Whether he’s playing a game of UNO or drawing pictures, Jeramy’s personality shines through. He loves playing and showing off his toys – especially his Ninja Turtles and Ninjago Legos. Get to know Jeramy at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/jeramy-0 and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.

These are AZ’s children: Meet Johnathan and Patricia - two siblings with an inseparable bond. Johnathan is a wonderful, loving, protective big brother. He loves school and hopes to join the military one day. Patricia is an active girl who enjoys dolls and dress up. Like her brother, she loves school and aspires to become a teacher someday. Get to know Johnathan & Patricia at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/johnathan-patricia and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.

These are AZ’s children: Jordan is a sweet girl with big plans - dreaming of becoming a Mixed Martial Arts fighter one day. She enjoys staying active, playing volleyball, basketball and boxing. Jordan has a passion for sharks and her favorite movies include any movie with a shark in it. Get to know Jordan S. at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/jordan-s and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.

These are AZ’s children: Kannon is a natural leader who loves to include others and believes in teamwork. His favorite TV show is Impractical Jokers, which goes right along with one of his best personality traits - his ability to make others smile and laugh. Get to know Kannon at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/kannon and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.

These are AZ’s children: Kasumy is a cheerful, creative, thoughtful girl who loves playing board games, being outside and collecting unique coins. Her perfect day would be eating at Peter Piper Pizza and going to the zoo with friends. Get to know Kasumy at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/kasumy and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.

These are AZ’s children: Kylie is outgoing and friendly. With her easygoing personality, she gets along with almost anyone. She enjoys photography and collecting all things Minnieat Mouse. Using her creativity, Kylie wants to work towards her cosmetology license to provide special occasion hair and makeup designs. Get to know Kylie https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/kylie and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.

These are AZ’s children: Lashaw is a charming, caring young man with an easy-going personality. His hobbies include writing music, playing sports and living life to its fullest by trying new things. Get to know Lashaw at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/lashaw and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.

These are AZ’s children: Lynette is a sweet, spunky girl who loves fashion and all things beauty. With her outgoing personality, she makes friends wherever she goes – especially if it involves a game of tag. Get to know Lynette at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/lynette and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.

These are AZ’s Children: Immanuelle, who goes by Manny, loves math and has aspirations of being an engineer when he grows up. He does very well in school. Manny enjoys making others laugh, by telling jokes. Manny dreams of joining the Golden State Warriors or Denver Broncos. He would love to visit the Sports Authority Field at Mile High stadium. Manny loves playing sports; especially basketball, football and baseball. Get to know Manny at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/manny and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.

These are AZ’s children: Mina is an active, happy child who loves animals and once helped raise a chick she got for Easter. She also enjoys riding her bike, jumping on the trampoline and having Nerf gun wars. Mina would love to be a veterinarian when she grows up. Get to know Mina at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/mina-0 and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.

These are AZ’s children: Nelly will amaze you with her confidence, determination and perseverance. She enjoys puzzles, word searches, the Disney Channel, music, dancing and physical fitness. Nelly also has a passion for the arts. Get to know Nelly at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/nelly and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.

These are AZ’s children: Neva is a sweet, outgoing young lady. Her favorite subject in school is English and she is currently reading Romeo and Juliet. Neva would love a forever family who shares her Christian faith and love for animals. Get to know Neva at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/neva and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.

These are AZ’s children: Nicole is outgoing, smart, athletic and a real “go-getter.” Her favorite subject in school is math. She is currently learning calculus! She is interested in computer engineering, physics and student council. When Nicole has down time, she enjoys reading, skateboarding and playing sports with friends. Get to know Nicole at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/nicole and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.

These are AZ’s children: Nieghjaya is a mature young lady with a beautiful soul. Once you get to know her, you see her goofy side, too! She likes to stay active and participates in basketball, soccer and dance. Nieghjaya excels in school and is taking several advanced classes. Get to know Nieghjaya at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/nieghjaya and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.

These are AZ’s children: Jessica and Tony are fun-loving siblings who love hanging out together. Jessica is a fast learner who likes math and riding the bus to school every day. Tony also likes math, P.E. and lunch! If he had three wishes, Tony would wish for one billion dollars, unlimited video games and 1,000 Pokémon cards. They both dream of a forever home with unconditional love. Get to know Jessica and Tony at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/jessica-tony and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.

These are AZ’s children: Tyree’s perfect day would include driving fast cars, playing basketball, rollerblading, and going swimming afterward – and a dinner of macaroni and cheese at The Golden Corral! Get to know Tyree at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/tyree and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.