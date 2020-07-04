OFFERS
Kingman Regional Medical Center welcomes new physician assistant to Primary Care

Jeremy Bird, PA-C (KRMC photo)

Originally Published: July 4, 2020 5:45 p.m.

Updated as of Saturday, July 4, 2020 6:22 PM

KINGMAN – Jeremy Bird, PA-C, has joined Kingman Regional Medical Center Primary Care as a physician assistant.

As a physician assistant, Bird provides comprehensive care to patients of all ages with both chronic and acute conditions, KRMC wrote in a news release.

“In his care approach, he emphasizes healthy lifestyle choices to prevent disease,” KRMC noted.

Bird began his medical career with a Bachelor’s degree in Clinical Laboratory Science and spent five years as a medical technologist. With a natural curiosity about the workings of the human body, he decided to attend Nova Southeastern University in Orlando, Florida to become a physician assistant.

“Becoming a PA has allowed me to apply my learning to real-life situations to help patients,” Bird said. “I love that there is always something to learn.”

Bird said he strives to treat each patient with the attention he would give a close friend or family member.

Bird is now practicing at KRMC Primary Care in the Hualapai Mountain Campus, 3801 Santa Rosa Drive.

