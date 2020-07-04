OFFERS
Sat, July 04
Mohave County issues 16 building permits

Mohave County issued 16 building permits during the week ending June 26. (Miner file photo)

Originally Published: July 4, 2020 5:50 p.m.

Mohave County issued the following building permits for the week ending June 26:

– Thomas Gates: Littlefield; detached storage cover.

– Hilo Energy Systems: Mohave Valley; electric to well.

– Lisa Porn: 6995 N. Mormon Flat Road, Golden Valley; demo existing manufactured home.

– Competitive Exc. Inc: Centennial Park; block wall with 200 amp electric to well only.

– Graves Harshman and Co.: 7729 E. Old Mission Drive, Kingman; old gas line.

– Craig Plumbing Contractors: Kingman; new gas line.

– Bay Star Electric: Topock; move existing electrical lines to opposite side of garage.

– Ambient Edge: Kingman; HVAC replace AC and coil.

– Joseph Koehly: 7212 S. Mountain View Road, Mohave Valley; reroof.

– Cool Mountain Air: Mohave Valley; HVAC replacement.

– Havasu Solar Electric: Kingman; panel upgrade

– Donna Pollock: Kingman; 200 amp electrical for well.

– Thomas Sauter: 5827 N. Harris Drive, Lake Havasu City; electric 200 amp.

– Isela Zarate: 5413 Chino Drive, Golden Valley; add electric to existing garage.

– Leonard Purdy: 5208 E. Concho Bay, Topock; electrical to new existing garage.

– Gale Voight: Kingman; demo of manufactured home.

The City of Kingman issued the following business licenses for the week ending July 2:

– Grandview Dentistry: 411 Grandview Ave., Kingman; dentist office.

– Kingman Aflac Office: 2701 E. Andy Devine Ave., Ste. 106, Kingman; insurance.

– Terminal Velocity: 4906 N. Olympic Drive, Kingman; ammunition reseller.

– A.C. 24 Hour Roadside: 3768 Cantle Drive, Kingman; mobile auto repair.

– R-Media Group: 3535 N. Bond St., Kingman; photography.

– Pioneer Heating & Air Conditioning: 340 South Main, Washington, Utah; heating and air conditioning installation.

– Agra Tech: 124 S. Main St., Suite 6172, Cedar City, Utah; carpentry.

– Mohave Mesa Builders: 11450 W. Bonanza Ave., White Hills, Arizona, construction.

