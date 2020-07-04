Mohave County issues 16 building permits
Mohave County issued the following building permits for the week ending June 26:
– Thomas Gates: Littlefield; detached storage cover.
– Hilo Energy Systems: Mohave Valley; electric to well.
– Lisa Porn: 6995 N. Mormon Flat Road, Golden Valley; demo existing manufactured home.
– Competitive Exc. Inc: Centennial Park; block wall with 200 amp electric to well only.
– Graves Harshman and Co.: 7729 E. Old Mission Drive, Kingman; old gas line.
– Craig Plumbing Contractors: Kingman; new gas line.
– Bay Star Electric: Topock; move existing electrical lines to opposite side of garage.
– Ambient Edge: Kingman; HVAC replace AC and coil.
– Joseph Koehly: 7212 S. Mountain View Road, Mohave Valley; reroof.
– Cool Mountain Air: Mohave Valley; HVAC replacement.
– Havasu Solar Electric: Kingman; panel upgrade
– Donna Pollock: Kingman; 200 amp electrical for well.
– Thomas Sauter: 5827 N. Harris Drive, Lake Havasu City; electric 200 amp.
– Isela Zarate: 5413 Chino Drive, Golden Valley; add electric to existing garage.
– Leonard Purdy: 5208 E. Concho Bay, Topock; electrical to new existing garage.
– Gale Voight: Kingman; demo of manufactured home.
The City of Kingman issued the following business licenses for the week ending July 2:
– Grandview Dentistry: 411 Grandview Ave., Kingman; dentist office.
– Kingman Aflac Office: 2701 E. Andy Devine Ave., Ste. 106, Kingman; insurance.
– Terminal Velocity: 4906 N. Olympic Drive, Kingman; ammunition reseller.
– A.C. 24 Hour Roadside: 3768 Cantle Drive, Kingman; mobile auto repair.
– R-Media Group: 3535 N. Bond St., Kingman; photography.
– Pioneer Heating & Air Conditioning: 340 South Main, Washington, Utah; heating and air conditioning installation.
– Agra Tech: 124 S. Main St., Suite 6172, Cedar City, Utah; carpentry.
– Mohave Mesa Builders: 11450 W. Bonanza Ave., White Hills, Arizona, construction.
