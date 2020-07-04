OFFERS
Registration deadline for Arizona primary is Monday, July 6

By Associated Press
Originally Published: July 4, 2020 6:07 p.m.

PHOENIX - The deadline to register to vote or update a party preference for Arizona's Aug. 4 primary election is Monday, and the Secretary of State's office is urging potential voters not to miss the cutoff. Citizens must be at least 18 by the Nov. 3 general election date and a resident of the state to vote in the primary. Voters registered as independents must request a party ballot to vote in the primary.

Members of Congress, the state legislature and three corporation commission seats are on the ballot, plus local elections. The state held its presidential preference election in March.

Those with a valid state driver license or identification card can register to vote or request a party ballot through ServiceArizona.com. A printable form can be found at http://go.azsos.gov/kg23 but must be returned to the applicable county recorder's office by Monday.

Secretary of State Katie Hobbs is urging voters to sign up for the state's permanent early voter list so they get a mail ballot and don't have to go to a polling location during the coronavirus pandemic. For more information visit Arizona.vote.

