Another 28 COVID-19 cases logged in Mohave County

Kingman – Another 28 new cases of coronavirus were reported in Mohave County on Saturday, July 4 by the Mohave County Department of Public Health.

Sixteen of the new cases were in the Lake Havasu City service area, 10 in the Bullhead City service area, and two in the sprawling Kingman service area.

There have now been 1,374 cases and 83 deaths in the county, with nearly half of the cases – 681 – logged in the Bullhead City area. Kingman has recorded 336 cases and 44 deaths, and Lake Havasu City has suffered 324 cases and 13 deaths. There have been 33 confirmed cases in the Arizona Strip. The county is reporting that 424 residents have recovered from COVID-19.

The county has been experiencing a surge in cases that county health officials have attributed to increased testing and the increased spread of the virus in the county. More than 400 confirmed cases have been reported since Tuesday, June 30.

According to the Arizona Department of Health Services, 11,787 tests have been conducted on county residents. Of the 9,088 tests conducted for the actual virus, 9.3% of the individuals have tested positive for the virus.

Of the 2,699 serology tests, which determine only if the individual had the virus in the past, 3.3% have been positive.

Of the 202 new tests for the virus on county residents reported by AZDHS on Sunday, July 5, 26 new cases of the virus were confirmed.

State and county statistics vary, with state data for Mohave County showing 10 more cases and five more deaths than county data.

Statewide, AZDHS reported 3,536 new cases on Saturday. Nearly 100,000 Arizonans have contracted the virus, and 1,809 have died, with an increase of about 70,000 cases since the beginning of June.

Nationwide, Reuters was reporting nearly 2.9 million cases and 130,000 deaths.

The Kingman service area includes Kingman, New-Kingman/Butler, Chloride, Valentine, Meadview, Wikieup, Yucca, White Hills, Hackberry, Peach Springs, Dolan Springs, Golden Valley, Hualapai tribal areas, Oatman and Valle Vista.

For some people, the coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, or no symptoms at all. For others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

Most patients recover. According to the World Health Organization, people with mild illness recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe illness may take three to six weeks to recover.

To curtail the spread of the coronavirus, public health officials recommend maintaining a distance of 6 feet from others, washing hands thoroughly and frequently, and wearing a mask in public to protect others when social distancing isn’t possible. Masks are now mandatory when entering businesses in the City of Kingman.