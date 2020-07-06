County logs 22 new COVID-19 cases, none in Kingman

KINGMAN – The Mohave County Department of Public Health reported 22 new cases of COVID-19 the evening of Sunday, July 5, all in the Bullhead City and Lake Havasu City service areas.

There have now been 1,396 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the county, with 83 deaths. According to county health officials, 424 residents have recovered from the virus.

There were 13 cases reported Sunday in Lake Havasu City. It has now experienced 337 cases and 13 deaths, passing Kingman, which has suffered less than one-third of the cases in the county with 336, but more than half of the deaths with 44. The remaining nine new cases were in Bullhead City, which has had the majority of cases – 690 – and 26 deaths.

The county has been experiencing a surge that county health officials have attributed to increased testing and the increased spread of the virus in the county. There were 363 new cases – nearly one-fourth of all cases recorded since the first case was announced on March 24 – reported in the seven-day span ending Sunday.

According to the Arizona Department of Health Services, 11,981 tests have been conducted on county residents. Of the 9,278 tests conducted for the actual virus, 9.4% of the individuals have tested positive for the virus.

Of the 2,703 serology tests, which determine only if the individual had the virus in the past, 3.3% have been positive.

Of the 190 new tests for the virus on county residents reported by AZDHS on Monday, July 6, 29 new cases of the virus were confirmed.

Due to different manners of reporting and tabulating, state and county statistics vary, with state data for Mohave County showing 17 more cases and five more deaths than the county data shows.

Statewide, AZDHS reported 3,352 new cases on Sunday. More than 100,000 Arizonans have contracted the virus, and 1,810 have died, with an increase of more than 70,000 cases since the beginning of June.

Nationwide, Reuters was reporting more than 2.9 million cases and nearly 130,000 deaths as the virus surges in the South and West. The U.S. has about one-fourth of all cases and deaths in the world.

The Kingman service area includes Kingman, New-Kingman/Butler, Chloride, Valentine, Meadview, Wikieup, Yucca, White Hills, Hackberry, Peach Springs, Dolan Springs, Golden Valley, Hualapai tribal areas, Oatman and Valle Vista.

For some people, the coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, or no symptoms at all. For others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

Most patients recover. According to the World Health Organization, people with mild illness recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe illness may take three to six weeks to recover.

To curtail the spread of the coronavirus, public health officials recommend maintaining a distance of 6 feet from others, washing hands thoroughly and frequently, and wearing a mask in public to protect others when social distancing isn’t possible. Masks are now mandatory when entering businesses in the City of Kingman.