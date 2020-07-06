OFFERS
Second Mohave County jail inmate tests positive for COVID-19

A second inmate has tested positive for the coronavirus in the Mohave County Adult Detention Facility, shown above. (MCSO file photo)

Originally Published: July 6, 2020 noon

KINGMAN – A second inmate at the Mohave County Adult Detention Facility has tested positive for COVID-19, the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday, July 6.

The male inmate, in the 20-29 age group, came into custody in late June and is a resident of the Kingman service area. He is currently housed in medical isolation at the jail, and will continue to be monitored and provided treatment as necessary.

“Once again, our regular intake quarantine process has proven to be a successful protocol in preventing the introduction of the coronavirus to our existing inmate population,” Captain Don Bischoff said in a news release. “I appreciate the efforts of all our jail staff who make this quarantine work so well at keeping our facility safe.”

The first case at the jail was reported in late May, and was a male in the 30-39 age group who had been extradited from outside of Arizona. According to MCSO, the inmate never became ill or developed symptoms, but was still kept in quarantine and isolation for nearly three weeks. Prior to being released into the general population, a second test was conducted and was negative.

“Since early March, inmates and staff have gone to great lengths to prevent the introduction of the virus to the jail. Those steps include a screening process following CDC guidelines for all jail staff and new arrests as well as any person entering the secure area of the facility,” Bischoff said.

The release also noted that jail administrators are taking the necessary precautions and are working at identifying any staff and perhaps other inmates who may have been in close contact with the infected inmate. All notification requirements have been followed with regard to reporting the positive case with the Arizona Department of Health Services as well as the Mohave County Department of Public Health.

Information provided by MCSO

