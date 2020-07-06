Sheriff’s office seeks information on missing person Lance Bush
Originally Published: July 6, 2020 9:10 a.m.
KINGMAN – The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information on the location of 47-year-old Lance Bush, last seen Saturday, July 4.
Bush was last seen at approximately 1 p.m., south of Interstate 15 along Black Rock Road on the Arizona Strip. He was wearing cargo shorts and a tank top. Bush is about 5 feet, 4 inches tall and approximately 160 pounds with long black hair in a ponytail and a mustache.
Anyone with information is asked to contact MCSO at 928-753-0753.
Information provided by MCSO
