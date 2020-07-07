OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Wed, July 08
Weather  54.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Mohave County GOP is taking picnic safety precautions

This file photo shows crowded conditions at the 2018 Mohave County Republican Picnic. The 2020 edition, to be held Saturday, July 18 at Mohave County-owned Hualapai Mountain Park, will feature safety precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19. (Miner file photo)

This file photo shows crowded conditions at the 2018 Mohave County Republican Picnic. The 2020 edition, to be held Saturday, July 18 at Mohave County-owned Hualapai Mountain Park, will feature safety precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19. (Miner file photo)

mugshot photo
By Agata Popeda | AgaPopeda
Originally Published: July 7, 2020 5:58 p.m.

Updated as of Tuesday, July 7, 2020 6:20 PM

KINGMAN – The 76th annual Mohave County Republican Family Picnic is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, July 18 at county-owned Hualapai Mountain Park and was discussed at length at the Mohave County Board of Supervisors’ meeting on Monday, July 6.

“I don’t want the rug to be pulled out from under me in the last minute,” said LaJuana Gillette, District 3 Director for the Mohave County Republican Central Committee, who is in charge of the event. “I want to make sure that this board is not going to do that.”

Gillette said she feels the party has covered “all the things that we need to cover in order to have this event” safely during the COVID-19 pandemic.

She said the volunteers handling tickets will sanitize their hands between customers. There will be hand-washing stations and face masks for those who want to wear one and don’t have their own.

“We will be doing spacing on the benches and encouraging everyone to bring their own chair so they can place their chairs where they want,” Gillette said.

The security and cleanup will be conducted by the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office.

Gillette said the party is still deciding whether or not to have a buffet, but if there is a buffet, there will be social distancing in the line.

“We didn’t address that yet,” she said, but added that people will not be crowded together.

As a political and therefore constitutionally protected event, the picnic can take place despite Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey’s executive order to ban gatherings of 50 people and more due to a surge in coronavirus cases.

Since the Hualapai Mountain Park is county-owned and already zoned for events, the picnic didn’t require a special event permit from the board of supervisors, either.

Deputy County Attorney Ryan Esplin and District 3 Supervisor Buster Johnson recommended the county come up with their own safety recommendations for the picnic to protect the county from legal action if someone gets sick.

District 2 Supervisor Hildy Angius shared with the board the letter she received from the governor’s office, which stated that the executive order was not issued to inhibit constitutionally protected activities, including on the county’s property.

“We trust that the organizers of such activities will take precautions,” Angius read from the letter, which also recommends sanitization procedures and physical distancing.

Esplin repeated the issue is not the constitutionality of the event or peoples’ rights but that the Hualapai Mountain Park is a space that the county can easily and therefore should control.

Eventually, after an exchange with Supervisor Ron Gould of District 5 who said the park in fact is owned by taxpayers, Esplin said the safety measures proposed by Gillette are “pretty good” and that the board can say: “Yeah, go for it.”

Mohave County Republicans rented a recreation site at the park, county Public Works Director Steven Latoski confirmed.

They paid a $280 fee. Attendees of the event will not have to pay the park entrance fee at the picnic on July 18.

Admission to the picnic is $20 and children under age 12 enter free.

The guest speakers will be U.S. Sen. Martha McSally (R-Arizona), Arizona Republican Party Chair Kelli Ward and Congressman Paul Gosar (R-Prescott).

Attendance figures for past events were not available, but the picnic traditionally draws a large crowd.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Health director: Younger residents responsible for surge in COVID cases in Mohave County
GOP picnic in the Hualapais on Saturday
Mohave County Supervisors ponder parks during pandemic
TrialGP motorcycle event approved for the Hualapai Mountains in July
Supervisor Steve Moss to be guest speaker at upcoming Republican luncheon
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State