Four Bullhead City residents die from COVID-19

KINGMAN - Four more Mohave County residents have died from complications of COVID-19, the Mohave County Department of Public Health reported the evening of Monday, July 6.

Two of the deaths were among the 40 new cases reported Monday by county health officials, including six in the sprawling Kingman service area.

One of the deceased was an adult in the age 40-49 age bracket, while two were age 70-79 and one was age 80-89. It brings the county’s death toll to 87 from 1,436 confirmed cases.

The county has been experiencing a surge. There were 403 new cases – more than a quarter of all cases recorded since the first case was announced on March 24 – reported in the eight-day span ending Monday. The surge has been attributed to factors including increased testing, social gatherings by residents under age 50, and the increased general spread of the virus through the county.

The new Kingman cases include a child age 10 or under, three age 20-29, and one each in the 40-49 and 50-59 age brackets.

Bullhead City’s service area, which includes Fort Mohave, leads the county with 709 cases and 30 deaths. Lake Havasu City has suffered 354 cases and 13 deaths, while Kingman has experienced 340 cases and 44 deaths. There have been 33 confirmed cases in the Arizona Strip. According to county health officials, 499 county residents have recovered from COVID-19.

According to the Arizona Department of Health Services, 12,111 tests have been conducted on county residents. Of the 9,407 tests conducted for the actual virus, 9.5% of the individuals have tested positive for the virus.

Of the 2,704 serology tests, which determine only if the individual had the virus in the past, 3.3% have been positive.

Of the 129 new tests for the virus on county residents reported by AZDHS on Monday, July 6, 35 new cases of the virus were confirmed, a positivity rate of 37%.

Due to different manners of reporting and tabulating, state and county statistics vary, with state data for Mohave County showing 12 more cases and six more deaths than the county was reporting Monday.

Statewide on Tuesday, July 7 AZDHS reported 3,352 new cases, an increase of 300 over Monday’s update, and 117 more deaths. More than 105,000 Arizonans have contracted the virus, and 1,927 have died, with an increase of more than 70,000 cases since the beginning of June.

Nationwide, Reuters was reporting nearly 3 million cases and more than 130,000 deaths as the virus surges in the South and West. The U.S. has experienced about one-fourth of all cases and deaths in the world.

The Kingman service area includes Kingman, New-Kingman/Butler, Chloride, Valentine, Meadview, Wikieup, Yucca, White Hills, Hackberry, Peach Springs, Dolan Springs, Golden Valley, Hualapai tribal areas, Oatman and Valle Vista.

For some people, the coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, or no symptoms at all. For others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

Most patients recover. According to the World Health Organization, people with mild illness recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe illness may take three to six weeks to recover.

To curtail the spread of the coronavirus, public health officials recommend maintaining a distance of 6 feet from others, washing hands thoroughly and frequently, and wearing a mask in public to protect others when social distancing isn’t possible. Masks are now mandatory when entering businesses in the City of Kingman.