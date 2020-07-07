OFFERS
Mohave Community College to introduce ‘remote classrooms’ next month

Mohave Community College is adjusting to the coronavirus pandemic by creating “remote classrooms.” (File photo by Tim Gardner/For the Miner)

Originally Published: July 7, 2020 2:44 p.m.

KINGMAN – Mohave Community College is accepting registrations for the fall semester, with more than 500 fall semester courses being offered. The first classes start Aug. 24.

To help keep students and employees healthy during the pandemic, MCC instructors have developed remote classrooms, the college said in a news release.

Remote classes bring the atmosphere of on-campus classrooms to a live virtual setting, and may also include a combination of on-campus and online learning experiences. “You will be able to access your professor and your classroom just like you would if you were to come to the classroom physically,” explained Jacob Crawford, an MCC art instructor. “You can contact me via chat so I can see comments and information, or you can ask a question directly so I would be just as accessible as if we were in the same room.”

Students are able to have a learning environment that is as close to being face-to-face in the same classroom as you can get, while not being in the same room or even the same city, the college wrote in the release. "Remote learning brings students that raucous, enjoyable, fun learning environment that you would get in the classroom on campus," said Dr. Trever Holland, an MCC English instructor.

Information provided by Mohave Community College

