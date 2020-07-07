OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Tue, July 07
Weather  54.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

More than 81,000 state businesses get coronavirus loans

More than 80,000 Arizona businesses have secured coronavirus relief act loans from the federal government. A vacant Beale Street in downtown Kingman is shown above in April when all non-essential businesses were closed due to the pandemic. (Miner file photo)

More than 80,000 Arizona businesses have secured coronavirus relief act loans from the federal government. A vacant Beale Street in downtown Kingman is shown above in April when all non-essential businesses were closed due to the pandemic. (Miner file photo)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: July 7, 2020 4:46 p.m.

PHOENIX - Just over 81,000 Arizona small businesses were approved for loans worth $8.6 billion under a government program meant to keep people employed during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to data released Monday by the federal government.

The Arizona companies reported saving more than 1 million jobs as a result of the government program, which set off a frenzy among small businesses scrambling to qualify for limited funds during the economic shutdown in the spring.

Among the 11,000 firms approved for at least $150,000 in loans, several sectors dominated – restaurants, medical, dental and law offices and construction contractors. More than 150 religious organizations – mainly churches – and nearly as many schools also were approved for loans.

The list also includes nonprofit and cultural organizations, newspapers, tribal casinos and hotels.

For the larger $150,00-plus loans, the government reported the names and addresses of companies receiving them, but loan values were reported only as a wide range; exact figures weren't disclosed. Little was disclosed about smaller loans.

Unsurprisingly, Phoenix led Arizona cities for large loans, with 3,338 businesses receiving them. Arizona's largest city was followed by Scottsdale, Tucson, Mesa, Tempe, Chandler, Gilbert and Glendale.

North Scottsdale's 85260 led the zip codes, with 464 businesses getting big loans worth between $175 million and $416 million. Tempe's 85281 – home to Arizona State University – was second, with 308 businesses approved for between $107 million and $258 million.

Fifty-eight businesses received the largest loans of $5 million to $10 million.

The loans can be forgiven if businesses mostly use the money to continue paying workers. The program initially was set to expire June 30 but was extended last week to Aug. 8, with $132 billion still available.

The Paycheck Protection Program helps smaller businesses stay open and keep people employed amid the coronavirus pandemic. Under the PPP, the government is backing $659 billion in low-interest business loans that will be forgiven if employers use the money on payroll, rent and similar expenses. Companies typically must have fewer than 500 workers to qualify.

About $130 billion was unclaimed as the application deadline closed June 30. With money still available, Congress voted to extend the program just as it was expiring, setting a new date of Aug. 8.

The public may never know the identity of more than 80% of the nearly 5 million beneficiaries to date because the administration has refused to release details on loans under $150,000 – the vast majority of borrowers. That secrecy spurred an open-records lawsuit by a group of news organizations, including The Associated Press.

Still, the release of the data is the most complete look at the program’s recipients so far.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State