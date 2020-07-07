OFFERS
Obituary | Carlos Clayton Williams

Carlos Clayton Williams

Carlos Clayton Williams

Originally Published: July 7, 2020 2:08 p.m.

Carlos Clayton Williams, 76, of Kingman passed away on July 3, 2020. He was born on June 15, 1944 in Springfield, Missouri, to Clayton and Pearl (Reed) Williams.

While his father was serving in the Army the family was transferred to Japan where they lived for about a year. Upon returning back to the United States they lived in Indiana for about six years. His father requested to be transferred to Arizona and they moved to Sierra Vista, Arizona in 1960. Carlos enlisted in the Army in 1965 and was honorably discharged in 1969. Upon being discharged from the Army he left Sierra Vista and went to Phoenix for a few months and joined the Highway Department as a surveyor. While being transferred around the state, he ended up in Kingman, Arizona in 1970 where he met his future wife, Kathy (Briles) Williams. He was hired on by Duval Corporation working at Mineral Park Mine in 1971. He worked at Mineral Park Mine for many years as they changed hands and names. Through these years he met many great friends, including his best friend, Henry Canez. His passion for mining was evident by his knowledge of minerals and mining antiques. He was credited for helping identify several rare minerals located at the Mineral Park Mine.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Clayton and Pearl Williams; and his lifelong partner, Kathy Williams. He is survived by his two daughters, Linette Paciolla (Joseph), and Mindy Linder (Dave); his grandchildren, Kelsey Le (David), Kyle Runner, Cody O’Meara, Kaden Linder; and future granddaughter, Eleanor Le.

We are thankful to Family Care Home Health and Hospice and especially to his special nurse Jennifer for all the care, comfort and compassion she provided him during the past six months.

There will be no services scheduled at his request.

