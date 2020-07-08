Kingman area resident dies from COVID-19

KINGMAN – An adult age 50-59 from the Kingman area has died of complications of COVID-19, and two more Kingman area residents have been infected, the Mohave County Department of Public Health announced the evening of Tuesday, July 7.

It was one of two deaths – the other was an adult from the Bullhead City service area in the 80-89 age bracket -- and 18 new cases reported by county health officials. Twelve of the new cases were in Bullhead City, while four were in the Lake Havasu City service area.

Mohave County has now logged 1,454 cases and 89 deaths, according to county health officials.

The county has been experiencing a surge of new cases, primarily in Lake Havasu City and Bullhead City.

There were 421 new cases – more than a quarter of all cases recorded since the first case was announced on March 24 – reported in the nine-day span ending Tuesday. The surge has been attributed to factors including increased testing, social gatherings by residents under age 50, and the increased general spread of the virus through the county.

The new Kingman cases include one adult each in the 20-29 and 50-59 age brackets.

Bullhead City’s service area, which includes Fort Mohave, leads the county with 721 cases and 31 deaths. Lake Havasu City has suffered 358 cases and 13 deaths, while Kingman has experienced 342 cases and 45 deaths. There have been 33 confirmed cases in the Arizona Strip. According to county health officials, 499 county residents have recovered from COVID-19.

According to the Arizona Department of Health Services, 12,285 tests have been conducted on county residents. Of the 9,550 tests conducted for the actual virus, 9.6% of the individuals have tested positive for the virus.

Of the 2,735 serology tests, which determine only if the individual had the virus in the past, 3.3% have been positive.

Of the 143 new tests for the virus on county residents reported by AZDHS on Tuesday, 61 new cases of the virus were confirmed, a positivity rate of 43%.

Due to different manners of reporting and tabulating, state and county statistics vary, with state data for Mohave County showing 55 more cases and five more deaths than the county was reporting Tuesday.

Statewide on Tuesday, July 7 AZDHS reported 3,520 new cases and 36 more deaths. More than 108,000 Arizonans have contracted the virus, and 1,963 have died, with an increase of more than 80,000 cases since the beginning of June.

Nationwide, Reuters was reporting more than 3 million cases and 131,000 deaths as the virus surges in the South and West. The U.S. has experienced about one-fourth of all cases and deaths in the world.

The Kingman service area includes Kingman, New-Kingman/Butler, Chloride, Valentine, Meadview, Wikieup, Yucca, White Hills, Hackberry, Peach Springs, Dolan Springs, Golden Valley, Hualapai tribal areas, Oatman and Valle Vista.

For some people, the coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, or no symptoms at all. For others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

Most patients recover. According to the World Health Organization, people with mild illness recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe illness may take three to six weeks to recover.

To curtail the spread of the coronavirus, public health officials recommend maintaining a distance of 6 feet from others, washing hands thoroughly and frequently, and wearing a mask in public to protect others when social distancing isn’t possible.

Masks are now mandatory when entering businesses in the City of Kingman.