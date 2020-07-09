OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Fri, July 10
Weather  54.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Arizona virus death toll tops 2,000 as hospitals see surge

By Associated Press
Originally Published: July 9, 2020 12:58 p.m.

PHOENIX - Arizona’s death toll from the coronavirus outbreak topped 2,000 on Thursday as state health officials reported new highs for COVID-19 hospitalizations and use of ventilators.

The Department of Health Services reported 75 additional deaths, increasing state’s total to 2,038. The additional 4,057 confirmed cases reported Thursday brought the total to 112,671.

Arizona has emerged as a national hotspot since Republican Gov. Doug Ducey loosened stay-home restrictions in mid-May.

The state had a record 3,437 patients hospitalized as of Wednesday, with a record 575 of those on ventilators. The 861 patients in ICU beds and the number of 1,980 emergency room visits for the disease were just short of records set this week, according to Department of Health Services figures.

The number of infections is thought to be far higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected with the virus without feeling sick

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. But for some – especially older adults and people with existing health problems – it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.

Meanwhile, the department has waived more than a dozen hospital regulations, approving a request by a state healthcare organization to increase flexibility during the coronavirus pandemic.

It approved 16 of the 35 waiver requests on Tuesday after Arizona Hospital and Healthcare Association President Ann-Marie Alameddin sent a letter July 1 requesting increased flexibility for hospitals.

Requirements that were waived include rules that hospitals must post patient rights language and give patients or their representatives written rights statements upon admission; that patients have a right to privacy when communicating with staff; and that hospitals prohibit seclusion of patients except in emergencies or in behavioral health settings.

“This is to provide optimal patient care and sometimes regulations get in the way of doing that,” Alameddin told the Arizona Republic, adding that it is for legal reasons and is not intended to diminish provided care.

Hospitals also asked to waive a requirement that hospital administrators ensure a patient is not subject to abuse or neglect because “hard choices must be made to save patients,” the hospitals say they do not want those choices to provide grounds to allege a patient has been abused or neglected.

The association also requested that requirements that patients not be discriminated against based on race, national origin, religion, gender, sexual orientation, age, disability, marital status or diagnosis also be waived.

The state did not approve either request.

Department Director Cara Christ told the association that she would schedule a call with the association and her licensing team to learn about the specific needs identified by the hospitals with the remaining waiver requests.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Arizona releases demographic information on virus deaths
Arizona lowers federal ventilator request as supply dwindles
Arizona COVID-19 case surge continues, setting care records
Arizona getting 100 ventilators from feds, more needed
Arizona sets COVID-19 records
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State