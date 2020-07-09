Briefs | Couple accused of coughing on Yuma store workers on purpose

YUMA - A couple accused of intentionally coughing on employees at a Walmart store in Yuma and then trying to flee have been arrested, police said.

Employees told police that 38-year-old Frank Montoya and 23-year-old Victoria Parra Carranza refused to wear masks in the store when asked Wednesday and then deliberately coughed on them.

Store officials called police in light of the coronavirus pandemic that has made Arizona a national hot spot for cases.

It was unclear if either Montoya or Parra Carranza have been tested for COVID-19.

When police arrived, they said the couple refused to cooperate and became confrontational.

They said Montoya eventually fled on foot and was later arrested after fighting with officers.

Parra Carranza tried to interfere with Montoya’s arrest and also was taken into custody, according to police.

Montoya and Parra Carranza have been booked into the Yuma County jail on suspicion of aggravated assault, disorderly conduct and other charges.

It was unclear Wednesday if either of them has a lawyer yet.

Arizona city repeals ordinance restricting police filming

TUCSON - An Arizona city repealed an ordinance restricting the public from filming police officers at crime scenes.

The Tucson City Council voted Tuesday to repeal the ordinance establishing police restricted areas and penalties for interfering with police investigations or enforcement activity, The Arizona Daily Star reports.

The ordinance passed in April was a response to a nationwide trend of people arriving at crime scenes to record police and create conflicts to be posted online for profit.

The council’s deliberations referenced a video of Tucson Police Department officers being verbally attacked.

The council experienced backlash from community members who were concerned the ordinance was created without public input and believed it outlawed filming police.

Several council members agreed adopting the ordinance without community input was a mistake.

“Now is not the time for this ordinance,” council member Paul Cunningham said.

Council member Steve Kozachik was the lone vote against the repeal.

Kozachik acknowledged the need for more community engagement but said the ordinance met important needs, including enabling police to establish crime scenes without interference.

Phoenix police complete probe after trooper shoots Black man

PHOENIX - Phoenix police have presented prosecutors with findings from their investigation into the Memorial Day fatal shooting of a Black man by an Arizona state trooper during an encounter on a freeway.

Police presented the findings Tuesday, and the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office will review them to determine whether criminal charges are warranted in the death of Dion Johnson, 28.

Johnson was killed the same day that George Floyd died after a white Minneapolis police officer pressed a knee to his neck, and protesters in Arizona have decried both killings.

“The Phoenix Police Department made no recommendations regarding potential charges,” county attorney’s office spokeswoman Jennifer Liewer told KNXV. “They typically do not make suggestions in the submittals of officer-involved shootings.”

County Attorney Allister Adel has asked her staff to prioritize the case, but there is no timeline for a charging decision, Liewer told KPNX.

Police have said the trooper shot Johnson during a roadside struggle the morning of May 25 after Johnson was found asleep behind the wheel of a car parked on a freeway gore point.

DPS officials on Wednesday identified the trooper involved in the shooting as George Cervantes, a 15-year veteran who remains on administrative leave.

Police said the trooper was not wearing a body camera and there was no dash camera because he was riding a motorcycle.

Cervantes said he was attempting to arrest Johnson on accusations of driving while intoxicated and he opened fire after Johnson tried to grab the trooper’s gun during a struggle, according to police.

The trooper said he had removed a gun from the car while Johnson was still asleep or passed out, police have said.