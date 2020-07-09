City of Kingman launches ‘Meet our Team’ effort

KINGMAN – In an attempt to allow the community to “get to know” the people working every day to provide services to the City of Kingman, the city is launching a new virtual initiative for the community titled “Meet Our Team,” the city announced in a news release.

Every week a profile of a city team member will be showcased on the city’s website at www.cityofkingman.gov/government/departments-i-z/pio/meet-our-team.

“As the city council was defining its priorities for the 2020-21 fiscal year budgets, one priority was to improve our community’s knowledge about how our city operates and the wonderful employees that provide services to us all,” Kingman Mayor Jen Miles said. “This is a great way to meet that priority.”

City Manager Ron Foggin agreed.

“Our community may only interact with a few people in a single department, so this is a way to showcase our team and introduce different folks on our team,” Foggin explained.

“This is an effective and efficient way to do that for our team and our residents,” the city manager continued.

Information provided by the City of Kingman