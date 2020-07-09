Mohave County logs record 119 new COVID-19 cases in single day

KINGMAN – The Mohave County Department of Public Health reported a record 119 new COVID-19 cases and two more deaths from complications of the disease on Wednesday, July 8.

The new cases include 30 in the Kingman service area, six of which require hospitalization.

The deaths included an adult age 70-79 in the Kingman area, and an adult age 80-89 in the Bullhead City service area, which includes Fort Mohave.

Two other deaths – an adult age 50-59 from Kingman and another age 80-89 from Bullhead City – were announced the evening of Tuesday, July 7, along with 18 new cases.

There have now been 1,573 cases and 91 deaths since the first case was confirmed in Mohave County on March 24. The average age of the deceased has been 78.4 years.

The 119 cases reported on Wednesday were the most ever reported in a single day in the county, breaking a record of 101 announced on July 1.

The county has been experiencing a surge of new cases, primarily in Lake Havasu City and Bullhead City. There have been 321 new cases reported in the seven-day span ending Wednesday.

The surge has been attributed to factors including increased testing, social gatherings by residents under age 50, and the increased general spread of the virus in the county.

County Public Health Director Denise Burley said Thursday, July 8 that she anticipates another increase in cases in several weeks as a result of large gatherings over the July 4 holiday weekend. (See story this page.)

Of the new Kingman patients that required hospitalization, two are in the 50-59 age range, two in the 70-79 age bracket, and one each in the 60-69 and 80-89 age ranges.

Bullhead City’s service area leads the county with 775 cases and 32 deaths. It had 54 new cases Wednesday.

Lake Havasu City has suffered 392 cases and 13 deaths since the pandemic began, while Kingman has experienced 373 cases and the most deaths in the county with 46.

There have also been 33 confirmed cases in the Arizona Strip. According to county health officials, 499 county residents have recovered from COVID-19.

According to the Arizona Department of Health Services, 12,446 tests have been conducted on county residents.

Of the 9,654 tests for the actual virus, 9.8% of the individuals have tested positive.

Of the 2,792 serology tests, which determine only if the individual had the virus in the past, 3.2% have been positive.

Of the 104 new tests for the virus on county residents reported by AZDHS on Thursday, July 9, 86 new cases of the virus were confirmed, a positivity rate of about 83%.

Due to different manners of reporting and compiling data, state and county statistics vary, with state data for Mohave County showing 22 more cases and five more deaths than the totals for the pandemic that the county was reporting Wednesday.

Statewide on Thursday, AZDHS reported 4,057 new cases and 75 more deaths. More than 112,000 Arizonans have contracted the virus, and 2,038 have died, with an increase of about 90,000 cases since the beginning of June.

Nationwide, Reuters was reporting nearly 3.1 million cases and more than 132,000 deaths on Thursday as the virus surges in the South and West.

The U.S. has experienced about one-fourth of all cases and deaths in the world.

The Kingman service area includes Kingman, New-Kingman/Butler, Chloride, Valentine, Meadview, Wikieup, Yucca, White Hills, Hackberry, Peach Springs, Dolan Springs, Golden Valley, Hualapai tribal areas, Oatman and Valle Vista.

Masks are now mandatory when entering businesses in the City of Kingman except for those with medical exemptions.

For some people, the coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, or no symptoms at all. For others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

Most patients recover. According to the World Health Organization, people with mild illness recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe illness may take three to six weeks to recover.

To curtail the spread of the coronavirus, public health officials recommend maintaining a distance of 6 feet from others, washing hands thoroughly and frequently, and wearing a mask in public to protect others when social distancing isn’t possible.