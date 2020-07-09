Obituary | Deborah Grace Sims Kinsey

Deborah Grace Sims Kinsey was born Sept. 26, 1958 in Birmingham, Alabama to Leonard and Grace Sims. She passed away March 23, 2020 in Phoenix, Arizona with her family present. Deborah moved to San Dimas, California in 1964 with her parents and four siblings, where she would meet and grow up with her husband, Donald. Deborah attended Holy Name of Mary Catholic School. She was the fourth of five children. She is preceded in death by her son, Shane; brothers, Leonard Sims III and Richard Sims; father, Leonard Sims II; and mother, Grace Sims. She is survived by brother, Kenneth Sims; children, Kenneth of Nevada, Michael of Oregon, daughter Grace of Kingman and her husband Donald Kinsey of Kingman; and grandchildren, Savannah, Abby, Madison, Christian and Leonard. After attending Holy Name of Mary, Deborah went on to St. Lucy’s Priority School in Glendora, California to the Fenster Academy of Higher Learning in Tucson, Arizona. She went on to become Executive Administrator for the family business, SBM (Southern Business Machine), one of California’s first and largest copier/fax companies.

While raising her children she enjoyed outings with the family aboard Sea Grace III, out of Newport Beach, California. She spoke of many fond memories of motor homing with family to the family cabin in Lake Tahoe.

Deborah spent many hours with her father flying in their Cessna out of Bracket Field in Laguna, California. Deborah had a love for forensics where she studied forensic psychology along with behavior psychology. Between the two, one would be hard pressed to pull the wool over her eyes. She enjoyed long conversations into the night as long as it was with a formidable opponent. Her other passion was Pediatric Aids where she worked alongside Elisabeth Glaser in 1988, specializing in shirts by Zak.

Deborah’s grandchildren had so much love for the one who spoiled them so much. Deborah was a loving, devoted wife, and business partner and creative consultant, “A trace of Grace!”

She was admired and respected by all whose lives she touched.

“For Eternity” Hummingbird.