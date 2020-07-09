OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Fri, July 10
Weather  54.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Obituary | Deborah Grace Sims Kinsey

Deborah Grace Sims Kinsey

Deborah Grace Sims Kinsey

Originally Published: July 9, 2020 4:56 p.m.

Deborah Grace Sims Kinsey was born Sept. 26, 1958 in Birmingham, Alabama to Leonard and Grace Sims. She passed away March 23, 2020 in Phoenix, Arizona with her family present. Deborah moved to San Dimas, California in 1964 with her parents and four siblings, where she would meet and grow up with her husband, Donald. Deborah attended Holy Name of Mary Catholic School. She was the fourth of five children. She is preceded in death by her son, Shane; brothers, Leonard Sims III and Richard Sims; father, Leonard Sims II; and mother, Grace Sims. She is survived by brother, Kenneth Sims; children, Kenneth of Nevada, Michael of Oregon, daughter Grace of Kingman and her husband Donald Kinsey of Kingman; and grandchildren, Savannah, Abby, Madison, Christian and Leonard. After attending Holy Name of Mary, Deborah went on to St. Lucy’s Priority School in Glendora, California to the Fenster Academy of Higher Learning in Tucson, Arizona. She went on to become Executive Administrator for the family business, SBM (Southern Business Machine), one of California’s first and largest copier/fax companies.

While raising her children she enjoyed outings with the family aboard Sea Grace III, out of Newport Beach, California. She spoke of many fond memories of motor homing with family to the family cabin in Lake Tahoe.

Deborah spent many hours with her father flying in their Cessna out of Bracket Field in Laguna, California. Deborah had a love for forensics where she studied forensic psychology along with behavior psychology. Between the two, one would be hard pressed to pull the wool over her eyes. She enjoyed long conversations into the night as long as it was with a formidable opponent. Her other passion was Pediatric Aids where she worked alongside Elisabeth Glaser in 1988, specializing in shirts by Zak.

Deborah’s grandchildren had so much love for the one who spoiled them so much. Deborah was a loving, devoted wife, and business partner and creative consultant, “A trace of Grace!”

She was admired and respected by all whose lives she touched.

“For Eternity” Hummingbird.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Obituary | Arthur Robert Russell
Grace Helen Neal
Obituary | Joyce Short Cannon
Obituary:Grace Sullivan
Obituary: Deborah Lynne Garner

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State