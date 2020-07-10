County confirms another 89 COVID-19 cases, including 16 in Kingman area

KINGMAN – Another 89 new cases of COVID-19, and the death of a resident age 70-79 from the Bullhead City service area, were announced by the Mohave County Department of Public Health the evening of Thursday, July 9.

Mohave County has now experienced 1,662 cases and 92 deaths since the first COVID-19 case in the county was confirmed on March 24.

The new cases include 16 in the sprawling Kingman service area, including an adult age 70-79 who is hospitalized with complications from the virus. The other new Kingman cases also skew older, include five age 70-79, three age 50-59 and one over the age of 90. There were also 49 new cases in the Lake Havasu City service area, and 24 in the Bullhead City area.

The county has been experiencing a surge of new cases, primarily in Lake Havasu City and Bullhead City. There have been 345 new cases and nine deaths reported in the seven-day span ending Thursday.

The surge has been attributed to factors including increased testing, social gatherings by residents under age 50, and the increased general spread of the virus in the county.

County Public Health Director Denise Burley said Thursday, July 8 that she anticipates another increase in cases in several weeks as a result of gatherings over the July 4 holiday weekend.

Bullhead City’s service area leads the county with 799 cases and 33 deaths. Lake Havasu City has suffered 441 cases and 13 deaths since the pandemic began, while Kingman has experienced 389 cases and the most deaths in the county with 46.

There have also been 33 confirmed cases in the Arizona Strip. According to county health officials, 499 county residents have recovered from COVID-19.

According to the Arizona Department of Health Services, 12,815 tests have been conducted on county residents.

Of the 9,980 tests for the actual virus, 10.1% of the individuals have tested positive.

Of the 2,835 serology tests, which determine only if the individual had the virus in the past, 3.3% have been positive.

Of the 326 new tests for the virus on county residents reported by AZDHS on Friday, July 10, 101 new cases of the virus were confirmed, a positivity rate of about 31%.

Due to different manners of reporting and compiling data, state and county statistics vary, with state data for Mohave County showing 34 more cases and five more deaths than the totals for the pandemic that the county was reporting Thursday.

Statewide on Friday, AZDHS reported 4,221 new cases and 44 more deaths. Nearly 117,000 Arizonans have contracted the virus, and 2,038 have died, with an increase of nearly 100,000 cases since the beginning of June.

Nationwide, Reuters was reporting more than 3.1 million cases and 133,000 deaths on Thursday as the virus surges in the South and West.

The U.S. has experienced about one-fourth of all cases and deaths in the world.

The Kingman service area includes Kingman, New-Kingman/Butler, Chloride, Valentine, Meadview, Wikieup, Yucca, White Hills, Hackberry, Peach Springs, Dolan Springs, Golden Valley, Hualapai tribal areas, Oatman and Valle Vista.

Masks are now mandatory when entering businesses in the City of Kingman except for those with medical exemptions.

For some people, the coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, or no symptoms at all. For others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

Most patients recover. According to the World Health Organization, people with mild illness recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe illness may take three to six weeks to recover.

To curtail the spread of the coronavirus, public health officials recommend maintaining a distance of 6 feet from others, washing hands thoroughly and frequently, and wearing a mask in public to protect others when social distancing isn’t possible.