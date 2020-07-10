Obituary | Brenda Holly Vautier

Brenda Holly Vautier was born in Bridgewater, New Hampshire, on May 23, 1944, the first-born child of Reginald Curtis and Erminie Rose (Adam) Morrill. She graduated from Eastern Nazarene College in June, 1967 with degrees in music and psychology. On Dec. 20, 1969 she married A.W. Grif Vautier. In 1971 she became ill and unable to work for six years. Upon her recovery Holly went on to teach music and prepare income taxes for various clients. In 1981 she enrolled in Gordon Conwell Theological Seminary, and both she and her husband were ordained as ministers of the Gospel in the PCUSA on Sept. 21, 1986. Together they co-pastored churches in New York and Massachusetts before moving to Kingman in 2000. In May of 1994, Holly added a post-graduate degree in gerontology from Clark University to her achievements.

Holly loved music and played her flute in many different venues including church services, the Kingman Concert Band and “jam sessions” with local jazz musicians. She was active in the church choir, praise team, teaching Bible studies and serving on several committees.

Annually she coordinated the “Operation Christmas Child” project for Kingman Presbyterian Church.

Her bright demeanor, quick wit and cheerful personality radiated her love for Christ and for people. She was admired for her spiritual maturity and solid faith. Holly passed from this life into God’s presence on Thursday, June 18, at the Flagstaff Medical Center.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, July 18 at 10 a.m. at Kingman Presbyterian Church, 2425 Detroit Ave.

Memorial gifts may be made in her memory to the Operation Christmas Child division of Samaritan’s Purse.

Holly is survived by her husband, Rev. A.W. Grif Vautier; and a brother, James I. Morill; as well as numerous cousins. Her’s was truly a life well-lived.