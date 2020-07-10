OFFERS
Obituary | Corlene Armstrong

Corlene Armstrong

Corlene Armstrong

Originally Published: July 10, 2020 2:59 p.m.

Corlene “Corey” H. Armstrong went peacefully home to her Lord on Sunday, May 24, 2020 at age 88. She recently was a resident of White Cliffs Senior Living Community in Kingman, Arizona. Corey resided at her ranch east of Kingman for decades.

She was not only one of the nicest, most generous and hospitable people anywhere, surrounded by caring friends, she was also an astute businesswoman, building a trucking company and acquiring and turning a second one around with her late husband Fred. While she would never admit it, she was instrumental in the financial success of those businesses, which they sold at retirement, before moving to Arizona. Never dull, Corey loved cats and rode her 4-wheelers around the ranch into her 80s. She grew up in Cedartown, Georgia and began her career in Arlington, Texas. Fred and Corey were married for 48 years before his death in 2004.

Corey was the daughter of Maude and Julius Head, born in Candor, North Carolina.

She is survived by her Arizona family, Peggy and Ed Strain; brother’s son, Edward Head; his widow, Linda Head; Michael and Jill Hainkel, Richard and Lori Hainkel, Conrad and Rose McGinnis, Wayne Kelly, Scott and Lori Kelly and Stanley Young. Corey leaves many great-nieces and great-nephews.

Corey touched children’s hearts both here and abroad, which filled her heart with friendship and love for an extended family.

