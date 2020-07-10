Obituary | Johnny E. Davis

On July 3 Johnny E. Davis passed away doing what he loved to do the most – traveling around and laughing. John was born in Washington in 1960. He moved around a lot as a child and lived an adventurous life most of us could only dream about. At a very young age he developed a love for cars, or really anything with a motor. If it could go fast, he was a fan. He was always building and tinkering with something. He loved to have fun and was constantly joking around and making everyone laugh.

He eventually made Kingman his home. He befriended everyone in this community during his time as a truck driver and beer distributor. It will not be the same in this town without him.

He was a dedicated Papa, Father, Son, Brother, Uncle, Cousin and Nephew, and more than anything a friend to everyone he met. He was a giving man who would rather go without in order to help someone in need.

He would never hesitate to drop whatever he was doing to help a friend or even a stranger. His heart was simply too big for this world, and his body could not handle it. We did not deserve this man, but we loved him so. His impact on us all will never be forgotten. In true fashion he is up in the sky building a hot rod and doing a burnout. May he forever Rest In Peace without pain and be reunited with his brother, Herbie.

He is survived by his father, Kenneth Davis; mother, Frankie Chaponis; daughters, Brandy Davis and Chrystynna Flores; sisters, Jean Todd, Kimber Rose and Trevina Camden; adopted brother, Blake Davis; granddaughters, Braelyn Davis, Melody Flores, Amelia Flores, and Bryleigh Davis; uncles, Paul Davis, Tim Davis, Beau Davis, Terry Davis and Dick Robinette; and aunts, Ethel Achenbach, Virginia Rector, Rae Quimby and Dana Brock. He had numerous cousins, family members and people who he just considered family he left behind as well.

There will be a celebration of life for John at Centennial Park on Saturday, July 11 at 2 p.m.