OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Fri, July 10
Weather  54.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Obituary | Marie Elena Gonzales

Marie Elena Gonzales

Marie Elena Gonzales

Originally Published: July 10, 2020 3:02 p.m.

Marie Elena Gonzales was born Nov. 14, 1945 in Victorio, Texas and passed away June 3, 2020 in Kingman, Arizona.

Marie was a kind and gentle person who enjoyed life, family and friends.

She was always there to brighten the lives of others.

Services were held Saturday, June 20, 2020 at the V.F.W. Post #3516, in Kingman, Arizona.

Maria will forever be remembered as a beloved sister, wife, mother, stepmother, aunt, grandma and great-grandma.

She will be truly missed by all who knew her.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Obituary | Emilio Munoz Gonzales
Obituary: Elena M. Castro
Obituary: Faye Newton
Obituary | Diane Anderson
Obituary | Scott Wallace Fry

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State