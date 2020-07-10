Obituary | Marie Elena Gonzales

Marie Elena Gonzales was born Nov. 14, 1945 in Victorio, Texas and passed away June 3, 2020 in Kingman, Arizona.

Marie was a kind and gentle person who enjoyed life, family and friends.

She was always there to brighten the lives of others.

Services were held Saturday, June 20, 2020 at the V.F.W. Post #3516, in Kingman, Arizona.

Maria will forever be remembered as a beloved sister, wife, mother, stepmother, aunt, grandma and great-grandma.

She will be truly missed by all who knew her.