Obituary | Marie Elena Gonzales
Originally Published: July 10, 2020 3:02 p.m.
Marie Elena Gonzales was born Nov. 14, 1945 in Victorio, Texas and passed away June 3, 2020 in Kingman, Arizona.
Marie was a kind and gentle person who enjoyed life, family and friends.
She was always there to brighten the lives of others.
Services were held Saturday, June 20, 2020 at the V.F.W. Post #3516, in Kingman, Arizona.
Maria will forever be remembered as a beloved sister, wife, mother, stepmother, aunt, grandma and great-grandma.
She will be truly missed by all who knew her.
Most Read
- Laughlin casinos confirm COVID-19 employee cases; some close
- Kingman city attorney says mask proclamation doesn’t expire after 3 days
- Mohave 911
- Kingman police: Mostly quiet on the mask compliance front
- Mohave County COVID case count explodes
- Four Bullhead City residents die from COVID-19
- Kingman Farmers Market moves
- Protest of face-covering proclamation set for Friday, July 3 in Kingman
- Mohave County Supervisors Gould, Angius speak out against mass testing
- Obituary
- Laughlin casinos confirm COVID-19 employee cases; some close
- Kingman Mayor to issue proclamation requiring face masks
- Obituary
- Mohave County: Growth in COVID-19 cases is ‘alarming’
- Obituary
- Monsoon Season: 2020 Kingman monsoon conditions up in the air
- Kingman city attorney says mask proclamation doesn’t expire after 3 days
- Kingman 4th of July fireworks: The show will go on
- Mohave County health director says ‘community spread’ responsible for virus surge
- Bullhead City logs all new cases reported Monday, June 29
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: