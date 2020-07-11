Kingman issues 15 building permits
Mohave County issued the following building permits for the week ending July 3:
– Blue Marlin Electric: 4138 N. Mallard Road, Kingman; panel replacement 100 amp.
– Jose Meza: 2380 E. Ames Ave., Kingman; gas repair.
– Charles Berkowitz: 1838 E. Plantation Road, Mohave Valley; electric to new garage.
– Truelove Plumbing: 4138 N. Mallard Road, Kingman; gas line repairs.
– JKJ Electric: 7956 Cardinal Drive, Mohave Valley; electric to existing mobile home.
– J & J Plumbing: 2395 E. Hearne Ave., Kingman; new gas line.
The City of Kingman issued the following building permits for the week ending July 9:
– Mohave Shadez: 2373 Del Mar Ave., Kingman; awnings; $147.
– American Steel Carports: 3789 Cantle Drive, Kingman; detached garage; $414.
– Angle Solar: 3276 Brenda Ave., Kingman; electric; $128.
– Empire Solar Group: 3631 N. Kenneth Road, Kingman; electric; $128.
– Empire Solar Group: 2258 Wildflower St., Kingman; electric; $128.
– Empire Solar Group: 2602 Diamondback Drive, Kingman; electric; $128.
– Empire Solar Group: 2250 Wildflower St., Kingman; electric; $128.
– W.M. Steele Tradesmen Services: 1710 Miami Ave., Kingman; electric; $23.
– Truelove Plumbing: 2106 Fairgrounds Blvd., Kingman; gas; zero dollars.
– Big Red Construction: 2507 Southern Ave., Kingman; new SFR; $8,431.
– Angle Homes: 2135 Comanche Drive, Kingman; new SFR; $4,828.
– Clyde Pease: 1829 Florence Ave., Kingman; new SFR; $2,323.
– Arizona Signs: 3900 N. Stockton Hill Road, Kingman; attached to building; $183.
– Arizona Signs: 2601 N. Stockton Hill Road, Kingman; attached to building; $137.
– Arizona Signs: 3152 N. Stockton Hill Road, Kingman; free standing; $437.
The City of Kingman issued the following business licenses for the week ending July 9:
– Timothy K. Gaspar Insurance Services: 1711 Stockton Hill Road, Ste. B, Kingman; insurance.
– Ashley Home Store Outlet: 3356 E. Andy Devine Ave., Kingman; furniture.
– RDC Electronics: 3135 E. Carver Ave., Kingman; electronics shop.
– Arizona Rope Designs: 2615 Chicago Ave., Kingman; arts and crafts.
– Expert Electric: 2437 Iroquois Drive, Kingman; contractor.
– Card The Yard AZ: 3602 Oak Cliffs Ave., Kingman; sign production.
– R-Media Group: 3535 N. Bond St., Kingman; photography.
– Midtown Auto: 2790 Airway Ave., Ste. A, Kingman; auto body and repair.
– Mohave Memorial Funeral & Cremation: 4764 Stockton Hill Road, Kingman; funeral home.
– Mo-Betta Backflow Testing: 3749 Sweetgrass Drive, Lake Havasu City; backflow service.
