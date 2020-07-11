Kingman issues 15 building permits

Mohave County issued the following building permits for the week ending July 3:

– Blue Marlin Electric: 4138 N. Mallard Road, Kingman; panel replacement 100 amp.

– Jose Meza: 2380 E. Ames Ave., Kingman; gas repair.

– Charles Berkowitz: 1838 E. Plantation Road, Mohave Valley; electric to new garage.

– Truelove Plumbing: 4138 N. Mallard Road, Kingman; gas line repairs.

– JKJ Electric: 7956 Cardinal Drive, Mohave Valley; electric to existing mobile home.

– J & J Plumbing: 2395 E. Hearne Ave., Kingman; new gas line.

The City of Kingman issued the following building permits for the week ending July 9:

– Mohave Shadez: 2373 Del Mar Ave., Kingman; awnings; $147.

– American Steel Carports: 3789 Cantle Drive, Kingman; detached garage; $414.

– Angle Solar: 3276 Brenda Ave., Kingman; electric; $128.

– Empire Solar Group: 3631 N. Kenneth Road, Kingman; electric; $128.

– Empire Solar Group: 2258 Wildflower St., Kingman; electric; $128.

– Empire Solar Group: 2602 Diamondback Drive, Kingman; electric; $128.

– Empire Solar Group: 2250 Wildflower St., Kingman; electric; $128.

– W.M. Steele Tradesmen Services: 1710 Miami Ave., Kingman; electric; $23.

– Truelove Plumbing: 2106 Fairgrounds Blvd., Kingman; gas; zero dollars.

– Big Red Construction: 2507 Southern Ave., Kingman; new SFR; $8,431.

– Angle Homes: 2135 Comanche Drive, Kingman; new SFR; $4,828.

– Clyde Pease: 1829 Florence Ave., Kingman; new SFR; $2,323.

– Arizona Signs: 3900 N. Stockton Hill Road, Kingman; attached to building; $183.

– Arizona Signs: 2601 N. Stockton Hill Road, Kingman; attached to building; $137.

– Arizona Signs: 3152 N. Stockton Hill Road, Kingman; free standing; $437.

The City of Kingman issued the following business licenses for the week ending July 9:

– Timothy K. Gaspar Insurance Services: 1711 Stockton Hill Road, Ste. B, Kingman; insurance.

– Ashley Home Store Outlet: 3356 E. Andy Devine Ave., Kingman; furniture.

– RDC Electronics: 3135 E. Carver Ave., Kingman; electronics shop.

– Arizona Rope Designs: 2615 Chicago Ave., Kingman; arts and crafts.

– Expert Electric: 2437 Iroquois Drive, Kingman; contractor.

– Card The Yard AZ: 3602 Oak Cliffs Ave., Kingman; sign production.

– R-Media Group: 3535 N. Bond St., Kingman; photography.

– Midtown Auto: 2790 Airway Ave., Ste. A, Kingman; auto body and repair.

– Mohave Memorial Funeral & Cremation: 4764 Stockton Hill Road, Kingman; funeral home.

– Mo-Betta Backflow Testing: 3749 Sweetgrass Drive, Lake Havasu City; backflow service.