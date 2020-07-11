More than 1-in-3 tests on county residents coming back positive for virus

KINGMAN – Another 157 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Mohave County, as a surge of cases continues and the percentage of tests returned positive for the coronavirus remains high.

The Mohave County Department of Public Health reported 89 new cases on Thursday, July 9, and 68 more on Friday, July 10.

Twenty of the new cases were in the sprawling Kingman service area, including a patient in the 70-79 age bracket who is hospitalized with complications of COVID-19.

The new Kingman cases trended older, with five age 70-79, three age 50-59 and two over the age of 90. On the opposite end of the scale, three of the cases involved individuals age 11-19.

There were also 69 new cases in the Bullhead City service area, 66 new cases in the Lake Havasu City service area, and three in the Arizona Strip.

County health officials also announced the death of a patient in the 70-79 age bracket in Bullhead City on Thursday.

About 1-in-3 residents tested for the virus in Mohave County over the past week have tested positive, according to the Arizona Department of Health Services.

AZDHS was reporting a 31% positivity rate (101 cases from 326 tests) on Friday, July 10, and a 34% positivity rate (63 cases from 188 tests) on Saturday, July 11.

The county has been experiencing a surge of new cases, primarily in Lake Havasu and Bullhead cities.

There have been 413 new cases and 10 deaths reported in the eight-day span ending Friday, July 10.

The surge has been attributed to factors including increased testing, social gatherings by residents under age 50, and the increased general spread of the virus in the county.

County Public Health Director Denise Burley said Thursday, July 9 that she anticipates another increase in cases in several weeks as a result of gatherings over the July 4 holiday weekend.

Bullhead City’s service area leads the county with 844 cases and 33 deaths. Lake Havasu City has suffered 458 cases and 13 deaths since the pandemic began, while Kingman has experienced 393 cases and the most deaths in the county with 46.

There have also been 35 confirmed cases in the Arizona Strip.

Since the first case was confirmed on March 24, 499 county residents have recovered from COVID-19, county health officials report.

According to the Arizona Department of Health Services, 13,078 virus tests have been conducted on county residents through Saturday, July 11.

Of the 10,168 tests for the actual virus, 10.3% of the individuals have tested positive.

Of the 2,910 serology tests, which determine only if the individual had the virus in the past, 3.3% have been positive.

Due to different manners of reporting and compiling data, state and county statistics vary, with state data for Mohave County showing 29 more cases and five more deaths than the totals for the pandemic that the county was reporting Friday, July 10.

Statewide on Saturday, July 11, AZDHS reported 3,038 new cases and 69 more deaths. Nearly 119,930 Arizonans have contracted the virus, and 2,151 have died, with an increase of nearly 90,000 cases and 1,000 deaths since June 11.

Nationwide, Reuters was reporting more than 3.2 million cases and nearly 134,000 deaths the afternoon of Saturday, July 11.

The Kingman service area includes Kingman, New-Kingman/Butler, Chloride, Valentine, Meadview, Wikieup, Yucca, White Hills, Hackberry, Peach Springs, Dolan Springs, Golden Valley, Hualapai tribal areas, Oatman and Valle Vista.

Masks are now mandatory when entering businesses in the City of Kingman.

For some people, the coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, or no symptoms at all. For others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

Most patients recover. According to the World Health Organization, people with mild illness recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe illness may take three to six weeks to recover.

To curtail the spread of the coronavirus, public health officials recommend maintaining a distance of 6 feet from others, washing hands thoroughly and frequently, and wearing a mask in public to protect others when social distancing isn’t possible.