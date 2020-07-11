Voters to weigh in on Permanent Base Adjustment

KINGMAN – “Shall the expenditure base of the City of Kingman be permanently adjusted by $5 million?”

That is the question voters will answer in relation to the city’s Permanent Base Adjustment ballot measure set to appear in the Tuesday, Aug. 4 primary election. The adjustment is not a tax increase, but rather allows the City of Kingman to spend the money it collects.

The Permanent Base Adjustment, if approved, would replace the Home Rule Option used by the city since the late 1980s, and would allow the city to adjust the state-imposed spending limit on local revenues for municipalities.

City Finance Director Tina Moline previously explained to city council that 79 of 91 Arizona cities and towns operate under some sort of alternative, be it the Home Rule Option or the Permanent Base Adjustment. Those options provide cities some wiggle room in regards to the state-imposed spending limitation, which uses figures from the 1980 budget cycle. The Permanent Base allows cities to adjust that budget number from 1980, which raises the spending limit imposed by the state.

Kingman voters have approved the Home Rule Option every four years since 1988. Home Rule excludes certain expenditures from being included within the imposed limit. However, that option will expire come 2023. While the Home Rule Option needed approval every four years, the Permanent Base Adjustment need only go before voters once.

However, any changes to the adjustment would require the measure to return to voters. Seeing as how approval of the Home Rule Option has steadily declined in recent years, staff believes now is the time to put the base adjustment on the ballot.



Based on the city’s current population growth rate – about 3.13% each year – lack of voter approval for the Permanent Base Adjustment could pose challenges for the city, according to staff. For Fiscal Year 2021-22, without an adjustment, the city’s total expenditures under the state-imposed limit would come to around $52.5 million. But expenditures subject to the limitation could be as high as $103.7 million.

“Based on the current 1980 budget number, we would be deficient about $50 million based on where we think we will be in the next year and a half, and about $40 million by the year 2030,” Moline said.

The adjustment chosen by council, if approved, will raise the base amount by $5 million to approximately $9.4 million.

Should the base adjustment not be approved, the city would keep the Home Rule Option for the time being. However, the measure would then have to go back to voters in 2022.

If not approved at all, Moline told council that the city would have to cut expenses as approximately $50 million would have to be cut from the budget.