Mohave County health officials report 77 new COVID-19 cases

KINGMAN – The Mohave County Department of Public Health announced 77 new cases of COVID-19 in the county the evening of Saturday, July 11, but only one in the sprawling Kingman service area.

The Lake Havasu City service suffered the most with 50 new cases, including 17 cases where the patient is age 60 or older. The death of a Lake Havasu City resident from complications of COVID=19 was also confirmed, raising the death toll in Mohave County to 93 from 1,807 confirmed cases.

There were also 26 cases reported in the Bullhead City area, including six over age 60. The sole Kingman case is an individual in the 20-29 age bracket.

Bullhead City leads the county with 870 cases and 33 deaths, while Lake Havasu City has had 508 confirmed cases and 14 deaths. There have been 394 cases and 44 deaths in the Kingman area, and 35 cases in the communities in the Arizona Strip.

About 1-in-3 residents tested for the virus in Mohave County over the past week have tested positive, according to the Arizona Department of Health Services.

AZDHS was reporting a 31% positivity rate (101 cases from 326 tests) on Friday, July 10, a 34% positivity rate (63 cases from 188 tests) on Saturday, July 11, and a 23.4% positivity rate (66 cases from 282 tests) on Sunday, July 12.

The county has been experiencing a surge of new cases, primarily in Lake Havasu and Bullhead cities.

There have been 490 new cases and 11 deaths reported by county health officials in the nine-day span ending Saturday, July 10.

The surge has been attributed to factors including increased testing, social gatherings by residents under age 50, and the increased general spread of the virus in the county.

County Public Health Director Denise Burley said Thursday, July 9 that she anticipates another increase in cases in coming weeks as a result of gatherings over the July 4 holiday weekend.

Since the first case was confirmed on March 24, 499 county residents have recovered from COVID-19, county health officials report.

According to the Arizona Department of Health Services, 13,392 virus tests had been conducted on county residents through Saturday, July 11.

Of the 10,450 tests for the actual virus, 10.5% of the individuals have tested positive.

Of the 2,942 serology tests, which determine only if the individual had the virus in the past, 3.3% have been positive.

Due to different manners of reporting and compiling data, state and county statistics vary, with state data for Mohave County showing 18 more cases and five more deaths than the totals for the pandemic that the county was reporting Saturday, July 11.

Statewide on Sunday, July 12, AZDHS reported 2,537 new cases and 86 more deaths. More than 122,000 Arizonans have contracted the virus, and 2,237 have died, with an increase of nearly 90,000 cases and 1,100 deaths since June 11.

Nationwide, Reuters was reporting nearly 3.3 million cases and 135,000 deaths the morning of Sunday, July 12.

The Kingman service area includes Kingman, New-Kingman/Butler, Chloride, Valentine, Meadview, Wikieup, Yucca, White Hills, Hackberry, Peach Springs, Dolan Springs, Golden Valley, Hualapai tribal areas, Oatman and Valle Vista.

Masks are now mandatory when entering businesses in the City of Kingman.

For some people, the coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, or no symptoms at all. For others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

Most patients recover. According to the World Health Organization, people with mild illness recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe illness may take three to six weeks to recover.

To curtail the spread of the coronavirus, public health officials recommend maintaining a distance of 6 feet from others, washing hands thoroughly and frequently, and wearing a mask in public to protect others when social distancing isn’t possible.