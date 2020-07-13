OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Mon, July 13
Weather  54.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Arizona will use experimental drug to help COVID-19 patients

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey says the state has received a supply of the experimental anti-viral drug Remdesivir to treat COVID-19 patients during a surge in cases that have filled Arizona hospitals. (File photo by Howard Fischer/For the Miner)

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey says the state has received a supply of the experimental anti-viral drug Remdesivir to treat COVID-19 patients during a surge in cases that have filled Arizona hospitals. (File photo by Howard Fischer/For the Miner)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: July 13, 2020 9:06 a.m.

PHOENIX - Gov. Doug Ducey says Arizona will be getting 361 cases of the experimental antiviral drug Remdesivir, which appears to help patients with COVID-19 recover faster.

The drug received emergency approval in May by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The shipment comes from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services as Arizona grapples with a surge of coronavirus cases around the state.

Health officials reported 2,537 more confirmed coronavirus cases and 86 additional deaths on Sunday, bringing Arizona’s totals to 122,467 COVID-19 cases and 2,237 fatalities.

It’s the sixth time this month that at least 40 new deaths have been reported around Arizona, but the first time in eight days with fewer than 3,000 newly confirmed cases.

However, the number of infections is thought to be far higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected with the virus without feeling sick.

“We’ll continue working with our local and federal partners to get resources where they’re needed, and we need everyone to continue doing their part,” Ducey said Saturday on Twitter.

Last month, the Arizona Department of Health Services released guidelines on how Remdesivir would be allocated with the drug initially earmarked for high priority patients.

“The shipment will bolster state supplies with added capacity to treat tens of thousands of additional patients, if needed,” Ducey tweeted.

Arizona became one of the nation’s coronavirus hot spots in May after Ducey relaxed stay-home orders and other restrictions.

The state reached 1,000 coronavirus deaths on June 5 and 50,000 coronavirus cases on June 21.

Cases topped 122,000 on Saturday, three days after reaching the 112,000 mark and six days after reaching 100,000.

Ducey ordered the closure of gyms, bars, water parks and tubing business for 30 days on June 29.

On Thursday, the governor capped restaurants at half of their capacity but declined to shut them down entirely.

“I joined mayors from across Arizona to ask the governor to put in place significant expansion in safety precautions,” Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego said Sunday on CBS’s Face The Nation. “We do not have a statewide requirement for facial coverings in Arizona and we need one."

“We would love to see additional protections, including moving restaurants completely to takeout. We would also like to have some of the risky or personal care situations like nail salons. We think that’s just not necessary right now while you’re seeing such high levels of the virus,” Gallego added.

Ducey has already announced Arizona will increase testing with a focus on low-income areas of Phoenix as many people report it’s hard or impossible to find tests.

The state also is paying for a private lab to greatly increase its daily capacity. Most people have been waiting up to a week or more for test results.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. But for some — especially older adults and people with existing health problems — it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Arizona orders hospitals to activate emergency plans for virus surge
Some Arizona hospitals activate surge plans as case count climbs
Arizona sets hospitalization records
Ducey touts hospitals amid rise in cases
Arizona reports highest daily virus cases with 3,858
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State